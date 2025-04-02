Your guide to the best funeral cover in South Africa: Choose wisely

Being financially responsible includes ensuring your loved ones have enough cover in the worst-case scenario via funeral cover. Which life cover is the best nationally? Here are some of the top picks for the best funeral cover in South Africa.

Key takeaways

An estimated 48% of citizens have funeral cover, and it is the most popular form of insurance in South Africa.

The best funeral cover in South Africa is determined by a variety of factors, including covering most of the expenses.

Affordable funeral cover is also a top priority for South Africans, especially pensioners.

The best funeral cover in South Africa

Considering what factors make for a quality funeral cover scheme, what is the best funeral service in South Africa? These are the top choices amongst South Africans:

Capitec funeral cover

Founded : March 1, 2001 (Bellville, Western Cape)

: March 1, 2001 (Bellville, Western Cape) Contact number : 086 010 2043

: 086 010 2043 Email address: ClientCare@capitecbank.co.za

Although Capitec was established in 2001, the funeral cover option, first underwritten by Sanlam, was established in May 2018 under the bank's insurance features. Apart from affordability, coverage may include up to 21 family members on one plan, and no automatic premium increase yearly.

Sanlam funeral cover

Founded : June 8, 1918 (Cape Town, Western Cape)

: June 8, 1918 (Cape Town, Western Cape) Contact number : 021 947 9111

: 021 947 9111 Email address: life@sanlam.co.za

Since its inception in 1918, Sanlam has boasted a presence in 31 countries, including South Africa, and has the most extensive insurance footprint in Africa. Amongst the benefits are a triple payout (cover-dependent), R10,000 to assist with expenses, no waiting period, grocery cover, and cash back.

AVBOB funeral cover

Founded : 1918 (Bloemfontein, Free State)

: 1918 (Bloemfontein, Free State) Contact number : 086 128 2621

: 086 128 2621 Email address: info@avbob.co.za

Often considered the best funeral cover in South Africa for pensioners, AVBOB offers various inclusive services at competitive rates. An added benefit for customers is R3,000 upfront during your time of need for any initial expenses that may be urgent.

Clientèle funeral cover

Founded : August 23, 1997 (Johannesburg, Gauteng)

: August 23, 1997 (Johannesburg, Gauteng) Contact number : 087 575 9404

: 087 575 9404 Email address: info@fnb.co.za

Clientèle has long served as a reliable financial services provider, offering extensive coverage to ensure clients are reliably insured in the worst-case scenario. Monthly installments start from R330 monthly, and payouts are between R35,000 and R100,000, depending on your unique needs.

FNB funeral cover

Founded : 1838 (Makhanda, Eastern Cape)

: 1838 (Makhanda, Eastern Cape) Contact number : 087 575 9404

: 087 575 9404 Email address: info@fnb.co.za

Considered the oldest bank in South Africa, FNB was established in 1838 and has long been a trusted financial services provider that only established its funeral cover in recent years. Clients are given tailor-made funeral options, double cover, payouts within 24 hours, and R100,000 for clients and family members, starting at R50 monthly.

OUTsurance funeral cover

Founded : February 28, 1998 (Centurion, Gauteng)

: February 28, 1998 (Centurion, Gauteng) Contact number : 086 007 0000

: 086 007 0000 Email address: feedback@out.co.za

Financial services provider OUTsurance launched its funeral cover in August 2010, offering flexible funeral plans to suit all budgets. You can control the value of your cover between R30,000 and R100,000, depending on your budget. You can also add your spouse, in-laws, and up to eight children.

Assupol funeral cover

Founded : 1913 (Pretoria, Gauteng)

: 1913 (Pretoria, Gauteng) Contact number : 086 010 3091

: 086 010 3091 Email address: info@assupol.co.za

Among most lists of the top funeral covers is Assupol, which was initially a burial society for South African Police members. The funeral cover focuses on affordability and getting value for money, offering cover from R35 monthly, valued at R30,000.

Old Mutual funeral cover

Founded : May 17, 1845 (Cape Town, Western Cape)

: May 17, 1845 (Cape Town, Western Cape) Contact number : 086 050 6070

: 086 050 6070 Email address: help-secure@oldmutual.com

Established in 1845, Old Mutual is one of the most well-known financial service providers, thanks to its excellent service and budget-friendly options. Old Mutual offers clients a single tax-free value between R5,000 and R100,000, starting from R37 monthly.

What factors should you consider when choosing a funeral plan?

In particular, here are things to keep in mind when selecting the best cover for you:

Extensive coverage : Some cover is all-inclusive, whereas others only offer certain benefits at higher values. It is best to confirm what is included and choose depending on your unique needs.

: Some cover is all-inclusive, whereas others only offer certain benefits at higher values. It is best to confirm what is included and choose depending on your unique needs. Affordability : Select the option that provides you with the best coverage while also staying within your budget to avoid missing any installments and creating further financial strain.

: Select the option that provides you with the best coverage while also staying within your budget to avoid missing any installments and creating further financial strain. Reliability: Looking through the company's reviews gives you a better idea of how reliable they are and what kind of service you can expect.

What is the highest paying funeral cover in South Africa?

Although you can choose the amount of cover you would like for funeral cover, the value is capped at R100,000 per life insured. Any value over this is considered over-insurance, but you can also get around this by having multiple funeral covers at R100,000.

Does Capitec funeral cover have cash back?

The bank's funeral cover offers customers cash back every five years, provided you have paid all installments and are claim-free within those five years. You can expect a 20% cash back, with terms and conditions attached.

What is considered the best funeral cover in South Africa is dependent on the customer's requirements and preferences. Some may choose affordability over premium features, while others prefer full coverage at higher costs. For further assistance or guidance, seek advice from your insurance broker.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

