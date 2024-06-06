Several players joined clubs as free agents at the start of the 2023/2024 PSL season as clubs fought for Mzansi’s top title

Clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenboch FC, Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows signed up players after their contracts ended at their previous clubs

Briefly News has put together a challenging quiz to test your knowledge of the free agents who grabbed the headlines during the last PSL season

Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC all signed free agents last season. Image: KaizerChiefs and StellenboschFC

Source: Twitter

When a player’s contract ends at a club, their futures are uncertain but there is light at the end of the tunnel as they can sign as free agents for a new side.

During the last PSL season, several free agents took to the field, and many of them grabbed the headlines through antics on and off the field.

Prove you know your stuff by taking on the quiz below:

Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams signed a new Mamelodi Sundowns deal

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns secured the future of Ronwen Williams after the Bafana skipper signed a new deal at the PSL champions.

The 32-year-old said he has dreams of playing overseas but could not turn Sundowns down after they won their seventh consecutive PSL title.

Source: Briefly News