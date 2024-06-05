Several coaches have been linked to fill the gap left by interim Kaizer Chiefs tactician Cavin Johnson

The Soweto club are in search of a high-profile coach to end their unwanted record of not winning a title in 10 years

Fans have grown frustrated over the long wait as the club has reportedly met with several candidates for the role

Several coaches have been linked with the vacant Kaizer Chiefs job. Image: kaizerm_jr

Source: Twitter

Several coaches have been linked to take over as Kaizer Chiefs, who ended the season in their worst ever position of tenth last season.

Amakhosi have reportedly met with Nasreddine Nabi, Sead Ramovic, and Alexandre Santos, while interim coach Cavin Johnson has returned to head of youth development.

Cast your vote on who will be the next Kaizer Chiefs coach in the poll below:

Kaizer Chiefs set a deadline to announce a new coach

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs said they would hire a new coach before the transfer window opens.

The Soweto club are searching for a high-profile coach to take over after interim coach Cavin Johnson returned to his role as head of youth development.

Source: Briefly News