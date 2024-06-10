Quiz: How Many Mzansi Celebs Can You Recognise by Their Throwback Photos?

South African celebrities, including Anele Mdoda and Terry Pheto, have shared cute throwback pictures on social media

While some celebs have changed significantly over the years, some have not aged since their childhood

Briefly News compiled a few throwback pictures to check how well fans know their favourite celebs

Can you identify these celebrities? Image: @SACelebUpdates

Source: Twitter

Some fans swear they can recognize any celeb from their childhood pics. While some stars still look the same, others are unrecognizable. Think you know your favourite celebs well? Take the Briefly News quiz and find out.

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Forbes family has been making headlines on social media for a while now, and AKA's father, Tony, shared a cute photo on his page.

Months after announcing the completion of his "Run Jozi" goal video, which captured the celebration of him hanging out with AKA's daughter, Kairo, Tony Forbes went down memory lane and shared an old photo of himself and his granddaughter.

Source: Briefly News