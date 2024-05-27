Warrior season 4 release date & latest updates: Is it happening?

Fans of the martial arts crime drama Warrior have been on a rollercoaster of emotions regarding the show's future. Despite being cancelled by Max after its third season, the series found a new home on Netflix, sparking hope for a potential fourth season. Read on for more on Warrior season 4 release date.

The Warrior series is based on the writings of renowned martial arts star Bruce Lee. His daughter, Shannon Lee, is one of the show's executive producers.

There is no news of the martial arts crime drama returning for season 4 after it was cancelled by HBO Max in 2023. Netflix took up the existing Warrior seasons in December 2023 in a non-exclusive rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Why was Warrior cancelled?

Netflix is the Warrior's third home. The first two seasons were aired on linear cabler Cinemax from April 2019 to early 2020. After Cinemax left the original programming business, HBO Max picked up the show for a third season, which aired from June 2023 until August 2023.

Max did not give a reason for cancelling the martial arts period drama, but there is hope that Netflix will revive it. Bruce Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, is optimistic about the possibility of a continuation if the show performs well on its third release (via Deadline).

If anything can be said about Warrior, with Bruce Lee in our corner, our indomitable spirit is REAL! And so, my wish is that the huge global Netflix audience LOVES Warrior and from that Love more goodness flows – in the form of greater recognition for our talented cast and crew who deserve all the things, in the form of passionate fandom for this - show and, if I dare to dream, in the form of an opportunity to continue our story for our amazing fans who, thanks to Netflix, will have grown in number and enthusiasm!

Warrior storyline

The martial arts crime drama is set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco's Chinatown in the late 19th century. The storyline follows Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy from China who arrives in San Francisco under mysterious circumstances in search of his elder sister Xiaojing.

Sahm becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown's most powerful tongs, which is a Chinese organized crime family. The series explores his journey and the various conflicts within and around the Chinese community during that era. While talking to Netflix, Andrew Koji, who portrays Ah Sahm, said of his character;

He's always confronted by this tension between his morality and his career as a gangster.

How did Warrior Season 3 end?

The entire series keeps viewers engaged with the constant shifting of alliances and relationships. The ending of season 3 set the stage for new Warrior episodes. Here is a look at some of the characters in the season;

Ah Sahm: He is in a dilemma as he faces a critical decision between his loyalty to his sister Mai Ling and his brotherhood, the Hop Wei. He defeats those who threaten his sister, including Young Jun and Hong.

He is in a dilemma as he faces a critical decision between his loyalty to his sister Mai Ling and his brotherhood, the Hop Wei. He defeats those who threaten his sister, including Young Jun and Hong. Ah Toy and Nellie: They get revenge on Strickland for the harm he caused to Lai and the other girls. Ah Toy allows herself to grieve Lai's death.

They get revenge on Strickland for the harm he caused to Lai and the other girls. Ah Toy allows herself to grieve Lai's death. Walter Buckley: He is unaware of Catherine's betrayal. She is having an affair with his political aide, Steward Gumn.

He is unaware of Catherine's betrayal. She is having an affair with his political aide, Steward Gumn. Long Zii: The Secret Service raids the Long Zii territory, and Ah Sahm kills the leader of the Barbary Coast drug trafficking syndicate.

The Secret Service raids the Long Zii territory, and Ah Sahm kills the leader of the Barbary Coast drug trafficking syndicate. Wong Chao: He is stabbed by Fung Hai and left helpless near a pool. The finale does not reveal if he succumbed to the injuries or survived.

Warrior cast

The Warrior has a team of talented cast members who have received critical acclaim for their performances. Most of the characters have undergone significant development since the series debut and are expected to be part of the Warrior season 4 cast if Netflix decides to continue with the show.

Actor/Actress Role Description Andrew Koji Ah Sahm Chinese martial arts expert Olivia Cheng Ah Toy Brothel owner in Chinatown Dianne Doan Mai Ling/Xiaojing Ah Sahm's sister, Long Zii's wife Jason Tobin Young Jun The son of Father Jun Kieran Bew Bill O'Hara/Big Bill Head of the Chinatown police squad Dean Jagger Dylan Leary A labour unionist and American Civil War veteran Tom Weston-Jones Richard Henry Lee A police officer from Savannah, Georgia Hoon Lee Wan'g Chao A salesman in the black market Perry Yung Father Jun Head of the Hop Wei Tong Langley Kirkwood Walter Franklin Buckley San Francisco Deputy Mayor Miranda Raison Nellie Davenport Sonoma vineyard owner Chen Tang Hong Ah Sahm and Young Jun's friend Chelsea Muirhead Yan Mi Daughter of a printing shop owner Mark Dacascos Kong Pak Former Jiang Yao Tong leader Joe Taslim Li Yong Mai Ling's lover Head of the Fung Hai Tong Joanna Vanderham Penelope Blake Samuel Blake's wife Christian McKay Samuel Blake San Francisco Mayor Dustin Nguyen Zing Fung Hai Tong's new leader Adam Rayner Douglas Strickland Railroad baron Maria-Elena Laas Rosalita Vega Mexican lady organizing illegal fighting matches

FAQs

While the fate of Warrior season 4 hangs in the balance, the hope for its return is still alive. Here are some frequently asked questions about the martial arts period drama;

Will there be Warrior season 4?

After Max cancelled the series, there has been no news of another season. The third season aired on Max from June 29, 2023, to August 17, 2023.

Is Warrior based on Bruce Lee?

The martial arts period drama is based on the writings of Bruce Lee. His daughter, Shannon Lee, is one of the executive producers. Justin Lin directs the show.

Did Warrior end on a cliffhanger?

The final episode of season 3, titled A Window of - Opportunity, wrapped up several storylines while setting the stage for future conflicts. Ah Sahm had to choose his sister over his brotherhood, Hop Wei. The tense standoff in Chinatown could also suggest upcoming turmoil.

Is Netflix picking up Warrior?

Netflix picked up Warrior in a non-exclusive rights deal after Max cancelled it. Viewers can watch all three seasons on the streaming platform.

Is Warrior based on a true story?

The series is not based on a true story. It is historical fiction with several references to real events, portraying Chinese culture in the American West during the late 1870s.

Warrior Netflix season 4 release date remains uncertain, but there is a silver lining after the streaming giant acquired non-exclusive rights to the show's existing seasons. Netflix has exposure to a larger audience, which is likely to bring the Bruce Lee show back into action.

