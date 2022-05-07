Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world today. The popularity of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and its fighters has skyrocketed over the years. Are you curious to know who the owner of the UFC is?

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world today. Photo: @ufc

Source: Twitter

The Ultimate Fighting Championship stands out as the largest MMA promotion company in the world. In addition, it has some of the highest-level fighters in the sport on its roster.

What is the UFC?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is an American mixed martial arts promotion company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The UFC's founders were business executive Art Davie and Brazilian martial artist Rorion Gracie.

The first Ultimate Fighting Championship event took place on 12th November 1993 at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado. Its main aim was to identify the most effective martial arts with minimal rules and now weight class between contestants. However, more rigorous rules have been put in place over the years.

In addition, the company has garnered a television deal and expansion in places like Asia, Australia, Europe and the United States. This has led to an increase in its popularity and the achievement of broader mainstream coverage.

Who owns the UFC?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is owned by several shareholders, with the majority owner being Endeavor with 50.1% of ownership. Endeavour is a Hollywood based entertainment company which has invested in numerous businesses in the entertainment sector.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is owned by several shareholders, with the majority owner being Endeavor with 50.1% of ownership. Photo: @ufc

Source: Twitter

The Endeavor Group Holding bought most of Zuffa LLC, the parent company of UFC, from the Fertitta brothers for slightly over $4 million. This made them the major shareholders, sharing ownership rights with:

Silver Lake Partners

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts

MSD Capital

UFC ownership percentages

While Endeavor Group Holding is the main Ultimate Fighting Championship shareholder, it is not the only shareholder. So who are the UFC's owners? Unfortunately, the company's ownership distribution has not been fully revealed to the public, but some facts are known.

The Endeavor Group Holding is the main shareholder with a 50.1% market share. The remaining 49.9% has been divided between:

Silver Lake Partners

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts

MSD Capital via Zuffa, LLC

In addition, some percentage has been shared along with minor stockholders.

Is Dana White UFC's owner

No, he is not the sole owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, he only owned part of the company before the sale in 2016. In 2016, the Fertitta brother and Dana White sold the company's shares to Williams Morris Endeavor, of the Endeavor Group Holding, and other shareholders.

During the time of this sale, Dana White had 9% ownership. Therefore, since the company was sold for over $4 billion, he bagged around $360 million from the deal. Even though he is no longer one of the shareholders, he still serves as the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Frequently asked questions

The Endeavor Group Holding bought most of Zuffa LLC, the parent company from the Fertitta brothers. Photo: @ufc

Source: Twitter

What does UFC stand for? It stands for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, an American mixed martial arts promotion company. Who is current owner of UFC? Currently, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is owned by Endeavor Group Holding (main shareholder), Silver Lake Partners, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, MSD Capital via Zuffa, LLC, and other minor holders. Does Dana White own UFC? No, he does not. He was one of the owners before the 2016 sale. However, he currently serves as the UFC's president. Who was the founder of the Ultimate Fighting Championship? It was founded by business executive Art Davie and Brazilian martial artist Rorion Gracie. Where is the Ultimate Fighting Championship located? The promotion company has its headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, the United States. When was the first YFC event held? The first Ultimate Fighting Championship event was held in 1993 at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Who owns UFC? The franchise is owned by Endeavor Group Holding (main shareholder), Silver Lake Partners, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, MSD Capital via Zuffa, LLC, and other minor holders. Initially, it was created to determine the most effective martial art form. However, the company has grown into a multi-billion dollar enterprise and one of the most well-established sports brands in the world.

READ ALSO: How does Airbnb South Africa work? Everything you must know before hosting in 2022

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting article about how Airbnb South Africa works. Airbnb was launched in 2008 as a service that lets property owners rent out their properties to travellers looking for places to stay. Since the establishment, Airbnb has become one of the best-known and widely-used travel accommodation services.

Airbnb South Africa offers an amazing opportunity to make an extra coin on the side. Airbnb has some stringent rules, processes, and quality standards that hosts must meet to have a successful business.

Source: Briefly News