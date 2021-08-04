Pastor Jamal Bryant is the founder and leader of the fastest-growing African Methodist Episcopal Church in history. Starting with only 43 members, Dr. Bryant has grown his New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and impacted millions worldwide. His celebrity status also grew as he appeared on "The Real Housewives of Potomac" alongside his ex-wife, Gizelle. Accusations of infidelity and illegitimate children were thrown around on air, and here we share the inside story.

Reverend Jamal Bryant was the Youth Director for the NAACP in 1997. Photo: @GettyImages

This highly educated priest attended four esteemed educational institutions and now leads over 25 thousand people in Christian worship worldwide. However, this influential pastor seems to walk the moral line with his extra-marital affairs with members of his congregation.

Jamal Bryant's profile

Full Name: Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant

Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant Gender: Male

Male Date of Birth: 21 May 1971

21 May 1971 Jamal Bryant's age: 50 in 2021

50 in 2021 Zodiac: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Current residence: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Height: 191 cm

191 cm Weight: 86 kg

86 kg Sibling: Dr. Thelma Bryant-Davis

Dr. Thelma Bryant-Davis Jamal Bryant's wife: Gizelle Bryant (divorced)

Gizelle Bryant (divorced) Jamal Bryant's children: John (5), Naomi (13), Angel and Adore (15), Grace (16), and Topaz (23)

John (5), Naomi (13), Angel and Adore (15), Grace (16), and Topaz (23) School : Doctorate from The Graduate Theological Foundation

: Doctorate from The Graduate Theological Foundation Occupation: Pastor and businessman

Pastor and businessman Jamal Bryant's church: New Birth Missionary Baptist

New Birth Missionary Baptist Jamal Bryant's net worth: $2 million

$2 million Jamal Bryant's Instagram: @JamalhBryant

@JamalhBryant Twitter: @JamalBryant

@JamalBryant Followers: 457k

457k Website: www.newbirth.org

Bryant attends the grand opening of the Freddie Gray Empowerment Center in Baltimore, 2015. Photo: @GettyImages

Where is Jamal Bryant from?

Jamal was born in Boston and raised in Baltimore, and was heavily influenced by religion. Bishop John Bryant and Reverend Cecelia Williams-Bryant, both of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, are his parents.

Jamal Bryant's first sermon, titled "No Pain, No Gain," was delivered when he was just 28 years old. This young visionary established the Empowerment Church in his hometown in 2000, which he led until 2018 when he formed the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, where he continues to preach today.

Photo: Jamal Bryant with Gizelle and their daughters, Grace, and twins Adore and Angel. Photo: @GizelleBryant

Who was Jamal Bryant's first wife?

Jamal Bryant and Gizelle were married from 2002-2009. They renewed their romance in 2019 on "The Real Housewives of Potomac," where Gizelle Bryant has been a star for several seasons.

In 2020, The Real Housewives co-star, Monique Samuels, called Bryant a "holy whore" on-air when she accused him of cheating on his girlfriend at the time, Gizelle. Then, she lay her evidence against the pastor for the world to see: a folder of "receipts" supposedly proving Jamal's relationship with a woman in New York.

Bryant and his family have made appearances on the show alongside Gizelle, but he publically announced that he refuses to return to RHOP. In the video, posted in 2020, the pastor states:

"I'm not sleeping with any woman in my church [...] You can't have a mistress if you're single."

Accusations of Jamal Bryant's new baby were denied outright, and he neither confirmed nor refute the relationship with the New Yorker, only reminded us that he and Gizelle were divorced for 11 years.

This is not the first claim of adultery laid against the pastor, which is why Jamal Bryant and Gizelle initially separated.

Fans lash out after Bryant was accused of cheating in Season 5 of "The Real Housewives of Potomac". Photo: @MrsPinkychichi

Did Jamal Bryant apologize?

The 21-minute lengthy rebuttal to Monique Samuels' accusations involves a fair amount of mudslinging in an attempt to "clarify" the situation. To emphasize his point, the priest states:

"Tonight is not an apology. Tonight, I'm not asking for anybody's forgiveness. Tonight is not about a confession. Tonight is for clarity."

Does Jamal Bryant have a son?

Jamal and Gizelle co-parent their three daughters, Adore and Angel (twins) and Grace, who they had while still married. The pastor, however, fathered another child during their marriage.

In 2007, the pastor officially acknowledged the birth of his daughter, Naomi, conceived with 17-year-old church member Michelle Wedderburn.

Bryant had yet another child with a member of his church, Latoya Odom, who birthed him a son named John Karston Bryant in 2016. This was the same year that Jamal Bryant and Tweet began their two-year relationship.

Jamal Bryant's eldest daughter founded Topaz Bryant Ministries in Georgia, 2018. Photo: @TopazBryant

Topaz Bryant is a religious leader in her own right and was born before Jamal Bryant and Gizelle's marriage. Some believe that there are more Jamal Bryant baby mama's out there, unacknowledged. Gizelle's father, Curtis Graves, commented about their rekindled romance:

"This is not a good move for her. You know, this guy's got six, seven baby mamas."

When Gizelle was questioned about Jamal's other children, she responded:

"I decided I'm not speaking on children I did not give birth to..because it's not fair to them or their mothers. The End."

How much is Jamal Bryant worth?

The pastors current net worth is estimated at $2 million. He makes his money through the ministry, and also off his book sales, radio and television broadcasts, and business investments. Gizelle's net worth is valued at approximately double the amount of her ex-husband's.

Dr. Jamal Bryant attends the Occupy the Dream protest in Washington, DC, 2012. Photo: @GettyImages

Gizelle maintains that her relationship with Bryant is still solid regardless of their struggles, and they share a close bond while co-parenting their three daughters. Although his loyalty to Gizelle may be in question, she does not doubt his abilities as a father.

With six kids in tow, only time will tell if there are more to come. In the meantime, pastor Jamal Bryant continues his missionary and activism work in a continued effort to empower the community.

