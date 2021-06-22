Timeline of a Dzaddy: How Nick Cannon Fathered 4 Kids in 12 Months

Nick Cannon is clearly polyamorous, meaning he is in several open relationships at the same time, and has made the last year eventful by fathering a lot of babies. Briefly News takes a look at how Cannon managed to sire all his kids and how many children he has in total so far.

Nick Cannon was born to celebrate Father's Day. This comes after model Alyssa Scott revealed in a recent Instagram story that she and the American media personality are expecting a baby boy.

Scott and Cannon have agreed to name the baby Zen, according to a previously deleted post by Scott. That brings his number up to four babies in 2021 and seven children in total. Briefly News takes a look at how the celebrity managed to have so many babies in one year.

Nick Cannon is having a whole lot of pandemic babies and is living his best life with his girlfriends. Image: @nickcannon, @itsalyssaemm

Nick is a father of 9-year-old twins with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon married in April 2008 following a six-week courtship, according to US Magazine. They welcomed fraternal twins, boy Moroccan and daughter Monroe, three years later. The twins are now nine years old.

Nick Cannon decided to make a concentrated effort to have as many kids as possible

Brittany Bell, Cannon's then-girlfriend, gave birth to a baby boy named Golden following his official divorce from Mariah Carey. The couple welcomed another child in December 2020, whom they have called Powerful Queen.

Cannon welcomed twin kids, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, with DJ Abby de la Rosa just six days ago. To summarize, Cannon is the father of Moroccan, Monroe, Golden, Powerful Queen, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, and Zen, who is due to be born in the near future.

Cannon is currently in polyamorous relationships with 3 different women

Nick Cannon is dating Abby de la Rosa, Lanisha Cole and Brittany Bell, according to Distractify. Cannon revealed on rapper T.I.'s podcast ExpediTIously that monogamy was not for him and that he only married Mariah Carey and tried monogamy with her because of who she was.

