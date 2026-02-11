South African fan-favourite actor Yonda Thomas recently reached yet another career milestone

An entertainment commentator excitedly announced that the Yoh! Bestie star landed himself an international role

Many netizens were proud of the actor, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Actor Yonda Thomas made his global debut on a Netflix series. Image: @yondathomas

Source: Instagram

South African actor Yonda Thomas has things going well for him this time around, as the star just hit yet another major career milestone, leaving many of his fans and followers proud of him and his hard work.

On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, the former Generations: The Legacy star, who previously announced the birth of his newborn baby in 2025, bagged an international role in Netflix's top series, One Piece Season 2, which will premiere in March 2026.

This, however, isn't Thomas' first international gig, as in 2025, he and Anton David Jeftha bagged roles in the same series. The entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi shared the exciting news about Yonda on his social media page.

The post was captioned:

"CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT 🎥 SA actor Yonda Adams makes his global debut on the highly anticipated season 2 of One Piece on Netflix, premiering globally on March 10, 2026. Season 3 has also been confirmed."

See the post below:

Yonda also shared the exciting news about his role on his Instagram page and wrote:

"On March 10, only on NETFLIX. The Grand Line is a dangerous place... indeed."

Watch the trailer below:

Fans react to Yonda's international role

Shortly after the news about the star making his global debut yet again on a Netflix series went viral on social media, many online users couldn't be prouder of the star, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@belleboi97 said:

"The character he plays is Igaram, that's actually really nice, but who's gonna play his wife? He is a bit young, but we'll have to see, honestly, very cool. Finally, something so positive and wholesome for us."

@LeboEric31563 wrote:

"I'm glad SA actors are starting to wake up and look for gigs where they're valued."

@Lisa64206718 commented:

"I am screaming. Ohhh my my favourite actor is gonna be on my favourite series, I was waiting for season 2 but now yhuuuuuuu aaahhhhhhhhhhhh."

@dima_onzima responded:

"It's about time. I can't wait! He is awesome to watch!"

@MwelasiTan61841 replied:

"Wow! I'm soo proud right know, no words can't match it."

@tandontunja shared:

"South African English accents are officially marketable: this is no doubt a legacy of multinational streaming productions. Netflix is shifting how trade is done in the arts, not only in terms of Distribution Channels but also in terms of the Content of what is traded."

