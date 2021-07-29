Andile Mpisane's Baby Mama Wants to Join Cast of RHOD: "We Need You There Sis"

Andile Mpisane's baby mama, DJ Sithelo has expressed her desire to join the cast of the Real Housewives of Durban next season

The stunning influencer took to social media a few days ago to share with her followers that she wants to appear in the show about successful women from Durbs

The musician's followers said they would love to see their fave in season 2 of the popular reality TV show

Andile Mpisane's baby mama, DJ Sithelo, would love to be part of season 2 of the Real Housewives of Durban. She took to social media recently to express her desire to join the epic show.

The star is a popular DJ and an influencer. Her boyfriend and baby daddy is a musician, soccer club owner and soccer player, among other things. He's the son of flamboyant businesswoman and reality TV star, Shauwn Mkhize.

Sithelo took to Twitter to share with her followers that she would love to appear in the lit show next season. According to ZAlebs, the star wrote:

"I’d love to join RHOD S2."

Tweeps took to her comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on her wish. Many of them said they'd actually like her to join the cast of the reality show. Check out some of their comments below:

@KNaomi_N said:

"You would be nice content actually!"

@Slindo_M wrote:

"I hope the producers are watching your TL, I think it would be lovely to see young women on there who offer a different perspective."

@iNtombii commented:

"I think you have what it takes."

@JustOneRedRose said:

"As long as you have a good storyline and the right personality... not just because you wanna show us your expensive possessions."

@Simply_Fundy added:

"We need you there sis."

Ayanda Ncwane walks away from RHOD

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Ncwane is reportedly walking away from the Real Housewives of Durban. The stunner has reportedly accused the show of damaging her brand and her late hubby S'fiso Ncwane's legacy.

Sunday World reports that the businesswoman has quit the reality TV show and will not appear on Season 2. The publication reports that the widow of the late gospel star feels the show doesn't respect Sfiso's legacy.

A source claimed that Ayanda Ncwane has been trying to preserve the award-winning gospel singer's legacy but the show goes against her wishes. According to the outlet, another source claimed Ayanda felt the show had portrayed her in a negative way.

Source: Briefly.co.za