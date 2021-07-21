Exes Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen together doing co-parenting duties for their daughter True

The pair were spotted taking the three-year-old to a class despite their recent break-up drama as a romantic couple

As widely reported, Khloé ended the relationship in recent times after Tristan cheated for the umpteenth time

American media personality Khloé Kardashian, aged 37, and Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, aged 30, displayed the true spirit of co-parenting after a failed romance. The two exes put their love relationship issues aside in favour of raising their daughter True.

In family united style, the pair were seen at Calabasas, California taking True to her dance class on Tuesday, as reported by TMZ. The report added to confirm that Khloe was the one partner that called off the relationship after rumours of the basketball player’s infidelity.

"Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Attend True's Dance Class Together."

Tristan, who has another child from a previous relationship, started dating Khloé in 2016. Their daughter True was born in April, 2018. Unfortunately, reports emerged that the athlete was caught cheating during her pregnancy.

The couple resumed their relationship mid-2020 before another break-up in June 2021. Khloé is not new to dating famous men, her exes include rapper French Montana and former basketball star Lamar Odom.

Another Kardashian sister, Kim, and rap superstar Kanye West recently announced their separation after being married for eight years - including four kids North West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Saint West.

