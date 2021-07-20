Leading American rapper Lil Durk has revealed how he missed out on featuring in Kanye West’s upcoming Donda album

Lil Durk saw an online post about the artists that will be listed in Kanye West’s and he posted a comment to say why he missed out

Kanye’s album is expected to feature the likes of Tyler The Creator, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Post Malone and Travis Scott

As Briefly News reported on Monday and Tuesday, Kanye West’s 10th studio album is less than a week away from hitting the streets.

Following the scoop dropped by Revolt TV’s Justin LaBoy on Twitter on Monday, he confirmed hearing a few songs from the project, Complex reported.

Laboy’s tweet said:

“Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again."

The same post reached Lil Durk’s timeline on the app, and the Chicago rapper commented to share his regret.

Lil Durk’s tweet from his own account said:

“I missed the jet. Well next album.”

Kanye’s album is expected to include the likes of Tyler The Creator, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Post Malone, and Travis Scott.

Will Kanye follow the release with a Deluxe version that may feature Lil Durk and any other rappers that missed out? There could even be the possibility of a remix pack, such is the flexibility of modern rap projects.

