Leaked: Album Cover of Kanye West’s Upcoming New Album ‘Donda’Hits the Net

The album cover of Kanye West’s 10th studio album Donda has apparently hit the internet as the official release looms

As Briefly reported on Monday, Kanye West has finished recording his latest album that is set to drop on 23 July

The album will reportedly be named after the rapper’s late mother Donda West, who passed away in 2007

News streaming from out from American channels reports that the album cover to Kanye West’s looming new project release has been spotted.

The internet has apparently found the design of Kanye's new album.

Source: Getty Images

The rapper is set to release new music after being in the news for his separation from his spouse Kim Kardashian as well as getting recognised as the richest black billionaire in America this year.

With the new album Donda scheduled to hit the streets on Friday, 23 July, “Internet's #1 Source for Hip Hop News,” Hip Hop DX, has published what is believed to be the new cover of the highly-anticipated album.

Hip Hop DX said on Twitter:

“Kanye West's ‘Donda’ album cover art revealed.”

More detailed versions of the alleged cover were posted by two other Twitter accounts On Thin Ice and The Yeezy Zone.

The internet has also reportedly gotten hold of the coming album's full tracklist and features.

Should Donda be a success, Kanye will be one of the most special musicians in history to deliver 10 critically-acclaimed albums.

Report: New Kanye West album Donda has been completed and is expected this week

Kanye West is expected to typically drop another album without much warning this week. The 44-year-old last made major news in the first quarter of 2021 when he was confirmed as the richest black billionaire in the United States. 2021 also included the media's confirmation of Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian.

According to Justin Laboy, Kanye’s new album is completely finished and is expected to drop this week.

According to older reports, the album will be named Donda, which is a tribute to the greatest rapper’s late mother Donda West. It is scheduled to hit the streets on Friday, 23 July.

