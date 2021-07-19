Hip hop icon and businessman Kanye West is believed to have completed a recording of a brand new studio album

The news was reported by one of New York’s most reputable journalists,Justin Laboy from Revolt TV

The album will be Kanye’s first since the release of his Christian album Jesus Is King back in 2019

Kanye West is expected to typically drop another album without much warning this week. The 44-year-old last made major news in the first quarter of 2021 when he was confirmed as the richest black billionaire in the United States. 2021 also included the media's confirmation of Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian.

According to Justin Laboy, Kanye’s new album is completely finished and is expected to drop this week.

Justin Laboy said on his Twitter account:

“Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while. Let me go enjoy all the current artists I’m listening to until then. God bless.”

The excited reporter later added another big opinion on the coming project:

“Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back. #Respectfully.”

According to older reports, the album will be named Donda, which is a tribute to the greatest rapper’s late mother Donda West. It is scheduled to hit the streets on Friday, 23 July.

Halala: Big Zulu's new single 'Umuzi eSandton' tops 2 local charts in one week

Big Zulu's new single Umuzi eSandton is topping local charts on different digital music streaming platforms.

The Imali Eningi hitmaker dropped the lit song featuring Lwah Ndlunkulu about a week ago but it is already on high rotation on local radio stations and music streaming platforms.

According to SAHipHopMag, the epic tune peaked at number 1 on Shazam and also picked at number 1 on iTunes' local hip-hop chart. Big Zulu took to Instagram to thank his fans who have been spinning the track since he dropped it.

