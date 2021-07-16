Halala: Big Zulu's New Single 'Umuzi eSandton' Tops 2 Local Charts in One Week

Talented actor and musician Big Zulu's new single Umuzi eSandton has managed to top two local charts in just one week

The Imali Eningi hitmaker dropped the hot tune featuring singer Lwah Ndlunkulu a few days ago

The rapper took to social media to celebrate with his fans when the lit track peaked at number 1 on both Shazam and iTunes this week

Big Zulu's new single Umuzi eSandton is topping local charts on different digital music streaming platforms. The Imali Eningi hitmaker dropped the lit song featuring Lwah Ndlunkulu about a week ago but it is already on high rotation on local radio stations and music streaming platforms.

Big Zulu's new single 'Umuzi eSandton' has topped 2 local charts in one week. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

According to SAHipHopMag, the epic tune peaked at number 1 on Shazam and also picked at number 1 on iTunes' local hip-hop chart. Big Zulu took to Instagram to thank his fans who have been spinning the track since he dropped it. In one of the posts, he said:

"Nkabi Nation. Umuzi eSandton is the biggest song on Shazam Charts, sitting on number 1 followed up by Inhlupheko on number 4. Nkabi Records."

The star's fans known as Nkabi Nation flooded his timeline to applaud him for only dropping music that inspires them.

Big Zulu's 'Inhlupheko' hits number 1 on iTunes

In other news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu's new song Inhlupheko hit number 1 on iTunes. The rapper only dropped the track on 12 March, 2021. He features singer Mduduzi Ncube.

The star took to Twitter recently to share a screenshot of iTunes where his new single was sitting comfortably at the Number 1 spot. According to the screenshot, his massive hit Imali Eningi was sitting at Number 2. Inkabi captioned his post:

"Nkabi Nation, Inhlupheko is sitting on number 1, Mali Eningi number 2. The biggest songs in SA. Siyabonga kakhulu. Nkabi Records."

The musician also took to Instagram on Tuesday, 23 March and shared that Inhlupheko's music video has hit 200 000 views in just three days. He wrote:

"Inhlupheko sitting on 200K views in 3 Days. Siyabonga Nkabi Nation. The video is on YouTube."

