Who is the richest black American? Top 7 billionaires in the US

The journey to being a billionaire is often accompanied by difficulties that are overcome with perseverance and determination. Thus, America's richest black billionaires have proven that this milestone is achievable even when one is from a race whose people are mostly undermined. In this regard, let us learn more about the individuals making the top 7 of America's black billionaires.

Out of 2,755 billionaires in America, only seven are black. Some of these individuals have made a success of their lives despite having tough upbringings. Among the 7, Robert Fredrick Smith, an American tech investor, founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, is America's richest black man with a net worth of $8 billion.

The richest African-Americans

The following list is of America's top 7 richest African-Americans who have been recognised as such because of how much they are worth, their hard work and success in respective career fields.

1. Robert Smith

Robert Smith is among the wealthiest African-Americans, with an estimated net worth of approximately $8 billion. He is the founder and CEO of an investment firm in Austin, Texas, United States of America. According to reports, he formed part of a leadership team that invested over $50 billion in tech companies such as Microsoft, Apple and Texas Instruments.

2. David L. Steward

As reported by Forbes, the American businessman that is David Steward has a net worth of $6 billion. He chairs his company, World Wide Technology, a leading systems integrator and supply chain solutions provider. Additionally, the company is the largest black-owned company in America and Steward additionally founded Kingdom Capital, a private investment firm.

3. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is an American media mogul popularly known for being the host of The Oprah Winfrey Show and has also been featured in numerous movies. She is involved in non-profit causes in America and Africa that are focused on giving young women an opportunity of getting an education. Therefore, she has a net worth of approximately $2.5 billion.

4. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest former basketball player in America and the most prominent icon for many around the globe. He owns NBA's Charlotte Hornets and has been involved in business partnerships with infamous brands like Nike, Coca-Cola and McDonald's, among others. Jordan has a net worth of $1.7 billion.

5. Robyn Rihanna Fenty

Robyn, popularly known as Rihanna, is an American singer, songwriter and business owner who recently made it into America's billionaires' club. Reports state that Fenty Beauty's makeup company co-owned with French luxury retailer LVMH has largely contributed to her wealth. As of 2023, Rihanna is worth $1.4 billion.

6. Shawn Corey Carter (Jay-Z)

Jay-Z is a well-known Grammy-award-winning American Hip-Hop artist and businessman who has established numerous companies, including clothing retailer Rocawear, luxury sports bar 40/40 Club, and others. The first official Hip-Hop billionaire rapper has a net worth of $1.3 billion.

7. Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry is an American actor, author and television producer popularly known for his role as Madea. Perry has produced over 15 feature films, 20 stage plays and seven television shows. He owns a multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art production company called Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. Perry is worth $1 billion.

Black billionaires

Reports state that research by Forbes has determined that there are 2,755 billionaires in the world and 16 of them are black, and three are women. Furthermore, these 16 billionaires remain an inspiration to fellow black people that despite coming from a race that has been undermined for years, reaching such milestones is possible.

Black billionaires in America

America's black billionaires are a small group of individuals whose rise to riches was not a walk in the park. Some come from underprivileged backgrounds and have ensured that the difficulties they faced while growing up do not characterize their lives forever. As such, they are self-made billionaires.

Who is the richest black man in America?

Robert Fredrick Smith is the richest black man in America, with a net worth of approximately $6 billion. According to sources, Smith is a tech investor, philanthropist and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. One of the most incredible things he has done was gifting Morehouse College $34 million to settle the debt of graduating students.

Who are the top 10 richest black Americans?

According to reports, the seven richest black Americans already mentioned above also feature in the top 10 list. However, three are new and their details are as follows:

Name of billionaire Source of wealth Net worth 1. Robert F. Smith Private investment equity $8 billion 2. David L. Steward IT and investment companies $6 billion 3. Oprah Winfrey Media production $2.5 billion 4. Michael Jordan Basketball Club and endorsements $1.7 billion 5. Robyn Rihanna Fenty Music sales and cosmetics company $1.4 billion 6. Jay-Z Liquor, music and clothing line $1.3 billion 7. Tyler Perry Television production and movies $1 billion 8. Tiger Woods Golf, real estate and endorsements $1 billion 9. Lebron James Basketball, endorsements and investments $1 billion 10. Sean Diddy Combs Coroc Vodka, music and endorsements $1 billion

Who is the first black billionaire in South Africa?

Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe is South Africa's first black billionaire. At the time of establishing his business, South Africa was under the apartheid regime, which negatively affected his business prospects. However, his desire to succeed in the business industry is what eventually propelled him to get to the top. Thus, today he is named among the wealthiest in Africa.

Who is the richest black man on earth?

Aliko Dangote is arguably the richest black man on earth and he has an estimated net worth of $13.5 billion. He owns one of the biggest cement-producing companies in Africa, in addition to owning businesses that are suppliers of household commodities such as flour, sugar, and salt.

Who is the richest female in the world?

The world's richest female is Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, who reportedly has a net worth of $74.1 billion that was originally inherited from the businesses left by her grandfather. One of the most well-known businesses is L'Oreal, the world's largest beauty and cosmetics company. She is L'Oreal's Chairperson and has 30 percent in shares.

Who are the 6 black billionaires in America?

The six American black billionaires, in no particular order, are Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z, Tyler Perry, Michael Jordan, Rihanna, and David Steward. The industries in which their net worth are generated from also vary.

How many black billionaires does the United States have?

The path to becoming a billionaire is not easy, but race does not restrict one from reaching this status. Accordingly, reports state that from a list released by Forbes, only 7 out of 615 American billionaires are black.

This article has given insight into America's wealthiest top seven black citizens and it has noted that these are the only black billionaires the country has. Importantly, they live luxurious lives, but their journey to success was not easy.

