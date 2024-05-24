The Wheel of Time season 3: Release date, cast & plot: Everything to know

The Wheel of Time is an American high fantasy series based on Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's book series of the same name. The series is on the brink of its thrilling third season. Following the captivating finale of Season 2, season 3 promises to elevate the stakes, unravel intricate stories, and usher in new challenges. Explore more details about The Wheel of Time season 3 here.

The Wheel of Time is an American high fantasy series based on Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's book series of the same name. Photo: @TheWheelOfTimeOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

As the highly anticipated return of Prime Video's premiere fantasy series gets closer, the latest update confirms that filming has wrapped on Wheel of Time season 3. The third season will be based on the book The Shadow Rising and will feature the return of main cast members, including Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred and Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran.

Wheel of Time season 3

The Wheel of Time is a fantasy TV series based on the book series of the same name by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. It follows the journey of Moiraine and five young people who can access magic in a high fantasy world.

Created as an epic fantasy saga featuring magic, war, love, drama, and action, The Wheel of Time became a breakout hit and garnered immense popularity among book fans and fantasy enthusiasts.

The first season was a huge critical and commercial success, and the second season has been well-received, with positive reviews and an 80 per cent fresh rating from critics. Will there be a season 3 of Wheel of Time? The Wheel of Time was recommissioned for a third season before the second had even debuted, with Prime Video announcing the news on 21 July 2023.

Wheel of Time season 3 plot

The third season will likely follow The Shadow Rising, the fourth book in the series. Photo: @TheWheelOfTimeOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

The third season will likely follow The Shadow Rising, the fourth book in the series. The first season covered the first book, while the second season covered the second and third. At the 2023 New York Comic Con, Judkins teased the plot arcs and what to expect in the upcoming third season. In an interview, he said:

I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time. The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.

On 27 September 2023, Judkins posted on X (Twitter) that season three would be even more sophisticated, rich, and deep than the previous season.

I’ve always said that people grew up with the books. That the tone and storytelling and emotions of the first book progress and mature until you reach the incredible depths of the final books. I hope the show is the same. S3 is even more sophisticated and rich and deep than S2

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Judkins also said that season three will reveal more about the Forsaken and an exploration of Dreamwalking, which we saw a little of in season two. Additionally, the next season will focus more on Rand or Perrin. He teased:

Are there any Forsaken hiding in our world that we're meeting in season 3? In the books, each of them appears in their own way that's unique to that Forsaken. And so it's a really fun thing to unravel in the show because they're almost like representatives of these different versions of evil. Moghedien's fun because she is not driven by love in the way that Lanfear and Ishamael are, and she is a much more dangerous character because of that.

When does season 3 of Wheel of Time come out?

The Wheel of Time season 3 release date has not been announced yet. However, filming concluded in March 2024, indicating significant progress in the new season. The first season debuted in 2021, followed by the second in 2023, after a brief filming pause due to the pandemic. Given the show's scale, Season 3 might also take two years to produce, likely premiering in 2025.

Is there The Wheel of Time Season 3 trailer?

There is no update on the trailer or teaser for The Wheel of Time Season 3. We can anticipate a promo either when filming starts for the new season or when the release date is announced.

The Wheel of Time season 3 cast

The ensemble cast of The Wheel of Time is easily one of the biggest highlights of the series.Photo: @TheWheelOfTimeOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The ensemble cast of The Wheel of Time is undoubtedly one of the series' major highlights. Based on the book, the main cast of The Wheel of Time will be returning for Season 3. Here are the key characters you can expect to see:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred: An Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah

Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran: Moiraine’s Warder and companion

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor: The Dragon Reborn

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere: An Aes Sedai novice

Additionally, the returning cast members for The Wheel of Time should include:

Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar

Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif

Johann Myers as Padan Fain

Taylor Napier as Maksim

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Zoë Robins as Nyanaeve al'Meara

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

Hammed Animashaun as Loial

Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale

Johann Myers as Padan Fain

Taylor Napier as Maksim

Meera Syal as Verin Mathwin

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand

Jay Duffy as Dain Bornhald

Lindsay Duncan as Anvaere Damodred

Ayoola Smart as Aviendha

Laia Costa as Moghedien

How many seasons will the Wheel of Time have?

The Wheel of Time is confirmed to have eight seasons.

Is season 3 of Wheel of Time coming out?

As of now, The Wheel of Time Season 3 has wrapped up filming and is currently in post-production. While Amazon Prime Video has not officially announced a release date, signs point to a premiere in 2025.

Is Wheel of Time season 2 good?

The Wheel of Time Season 2 has received positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. The show continues to explore the epic fantasy world created by Robert Jordan, with intriguing character development, captivating plot twists, and impressive visual effects.

How many books are in The Wheel of Time series?

The Wheel of Time series consists of 14 books, along with a prequel novel and three companion books. The main storyline spans from the first book, The Eye of the World, to the final instalment, A Memory of Light.

The Wheel of Time season 3 is the next chapter in Prime Video's epic fantasy series. The renewal was announced before the second season aired, ensuring that fans can expect more stories in the future. The series' season 3 will continue by adapting storylines from book 4 in the novel series, The Shadow Rising and will feature the return of main cast members, including Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney.

