Imlie Star Life: cast, plot summary, full story, trailer, episodes, teasers

Imlie is the new Indian TV series that has been airing on Star Life since 23rd August 2022. It was initially produced by Star Jalsha in Bengali, redone in Hindi on StarPlus as Mohi by Whitehorse productions, and yet again remade by the famous 4 Lions films producer, Gul Khan, as Imlie. With millions of viewers already, Imlie on Star Life is nothing short of a masterpiece.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Imlie airs on Star Life every day at 10.00 p.m. Photo: @SaStarlife, @OFlchannel on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Love and marriage is a topic that never gets old. Unfortunately, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the two, especially in a society where forced marriages are the norm. Beautiful and loveable Imlie is no exception to this roller-coaster as she encounters challenges with the man she is forced to marry but is bound to stay with him by her belief in marriage, upbringing and faith in God.

Imlie plot summary

Imlie, a young and brilliant girl, is forced into a marriage with Aditya, who is unwilling to take her. She comes to realise her husband is already planning to marry another woman, her half-sister, Malini and creatively pretends to be the new housemaid to her husband’s family to save him from being killed. He, however, treats her awfully, but through her faith, she manages to stick around.

After several events of Imlie coming to his aid when he needed it most, Aditya realises that she is his true love and that Malini was nothing but his close friend. A test of this love that has just blossomed begins when Malini tries so hard to make it impossible for Imlie and Aditya to be together.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Star Life series follows the life of Imlie. Photo: @OFIchannel, @PujaaGhosh on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

What is the story of Imlie?

Imlie is an 18-year-old village girl from Pagdandia in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. She is the product of a one-night stand between her mother, Meethi and her biological father, Dev. She dreams of becoming a police officer to support her father figure, Satyakam, who is a farmer and a fighter for Pagdandia’s rights and her single mother. She works hard and earns her degree, after which she obtains a scholarship.

Aditya Kumar Tripathi (Adi) is an accomplished Delhi-based journalist working with a well-known media company, Bhaskar Times. He has been Malini's boyfriend for seven years and has plans to ask her to marry him when he returns from Pagdandia, where he has been sent to take Satyakam's interview.

Imlie becomes Aditya's tour guide around the village. They, however, become stranded because of heavy rain and thunderstorms and are forced to take shelter in a hut. When they come out of the hut the following day, they are met by angry villagers, including Imlie’s grandmother, who demand that they get married, assuming that they had spent the night together, or else they kill Aditya. When the villagers attempt to kill Aditya, she stops them by agreeing to marry Aditya, thus saving him from death.

Imlie and Aditya then go back to New Delhi together. She introduces herself as a maid to avoid any confrontation with Aditya’s family. It is not long before she starts winning the love of Aditya’s family, and this worries him a lot. She decided to stay because of her strong upbringing, faith in God, belief in marriage and protecting Aditya from being killed by the villagers.

Imlie and Aditya are the telenovela's main cast. Photo: @sumbul_touqeer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before getting married, Malini receives the news about Aditya and Imlie’s marriage which causes her to pass out. Adi and Malini later marry, and it tears Imlie's heart apart.

Aditya goes to Pagdandia for a peace meeting between the government and Satyakam. His family ask Imlie to accompany him. He decides to have her remain there permanently. She tries to talk him out of that decision, and seeing it from her point of view makes him feel sad about it. Imlie, later that night, saves his life from a bomb blast. She gets a gunshot wound while saving Adi from Chandu and is taken to a hospital in New Delhi.

The awful treatment towards her then dawn’s on Adi, and he begins to treat her with the kindness she deserves. Malini gets into a bridge accident, and Imlie saves her. Not so long after, Aditya gets the awakening that Imlie is his one true love. Besides, during his visit to Pagdandia, he discovers that Imlie and Malini are half-sisters.

Aditya proposes to Imlie, but she declines and puts Malini’s interests first. Thinking Aditya is cheating on her, Malini attempts suicide, and Imlie saves her life by donating blood for her. Aditya then reveals to Malini Imlie’s true identity as his first wife. Malini Disguises herself as Kalpana and moves to Pagdandia, where she comes to learn of her true identity as Imlie’s half-sister.

On learning about her biological father, Dev, Imlie refuses to accept him and instead lets Satyakam know that he will always be her father. Adi became a strong pillar to Imlie when his family began undermining and harassing her because of her illegitimate status. Despite this, she only promised to move in with him when his family would accept her. Eventually, she opens up her heart to Aditya about her love and admiration for him.

Aditya and Malini’s divorce is finally concluded, but she ensures Imlie is thrown out of the Tripathi house. She then loses her patience and makes it easy for Malini by abandoning her husband’s house and renting out a hostel far away to protect her dignity. She then rejects an internship offer letter given to her by Aditya and accepts a similar offer letter in the same company from Aryan Singh Rathore, coming in as the CEO of Bhaskar Times.

Aryan is out for revenge against Aditya as he wrongly believes he is the one behind the death of his brother-in-law. In the beginning, Aryan is unkind to Imlie, but with time he comes to like her and is even inspired by her.

While leaving for her hostel one night, Imlie is harassed by some boys, but Aryan comes to her aid. She then had to move to the office where she spent the night. A series of misunderstandings cause Aditya and Imlie’s marriage to break. She takes time to heal from the divorce and later becomes very close friends with Aryan. Through the help of Aryan, she successfully brings the misdeeds of Malini to light.

Through some back and forth, Aryan comes to learn the truth about his brother-in-law’s death and apologises to Aditya for the misunderstanding. Aditya, in turn, apologises to Aryan for poorly investigating his brother-in-law’s case before reporting. Imlie decides to reunite with Aryan despite letting her return to her family, and Aditya leaves the country.

Aryan and Imlie confess their love to each other and spend the night together while on a date in a tree house. Malini succeeds in causing Imlie harm when she invites her to discuss Malini’s abandoned daughter, Gudiya, whom Imlie and Aryan were planning on adopting and who Malini was using as an object of executing her revenge on her. Imlie eventually loses Aryan’s pregnancy, and they blame each other, causing a rift between them. Imlie then finds Gudiya abandoned in a temple by Malini, who cares less about her and takes her to live with her mother, Meethi.

Aditya is forced to marry Imlie, and they fall in love over time. Photo: @mahajani.gashmeer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Five years later

Both Aryan and Imlie find it hard to heal from the pregnancy loss. While Imlie remains strong and focuses on her work as an independent journalist, fighting against social injustice in Pagdandiya, where she lives, Aryan still allows pain and devastation from the pregnancy loss to control him.

Malini owns significant shares in Bhaskar Times. However, she is still vengeful and takes advantage of Aryan’s state to do mischief by publishing an article against Imlie’s village, Pagdandiya. Imlie retaliates by defending her village people, and this, in turn, damages the reputation of Bhaskar Times Newspaper. Aryan, unhappy about the occurrence, is then forced to salvage the situation by going to Pagdandiya to resolve the matter.

Imlie teasers

Imlie started airing on Starlife on the 23rd of August, 2022. Keep checking for an update on the show's teasers.

Imlie cast

The Star Life Indian series has a talented cast and crew who have made the show one of the best on the channel. Here are all the cast members.

Sumbul Touqueer as Imlie

Actress Sumbul Touqueer portrays the lead character Imlie. Photo: @sumbul_touqeer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sumbul was born on 15th November 2003 and hails from Katni, Madhya Pradesh. In the series, she plays the role of Executive Reporter of Bhaskar Times as an independent journalist. Besides, she is the wife to Aryan and ex-wife of Aditya, daughter to Meethi and Dev, younger half-sister to Malini and aunt to Cheeni and Jaggu. She has also featured in Article 15 (2019) as Amali, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein (2019) as Khushi Srivastav, and Chandragupta Maurya (2018) as Shubhada.

Gashmeer Mahajani as Aditya Kumar Tripathi

Gashmeer starred as Aditya in the series. Photo: @mahajani.gashmeer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Gashmeer Mahajani is the son of the prominent actor Ravindra Mahajani. His fame began way back in 2010 when he appeared in a Hindi film, Muskurake Dekh Zara (2010) and had a big break in 2015 when he landed a role in a Marathi film, Carry On Maratha (2015).

Manasvi Vashist as Aditya Kumar Tripathi

Manasvi Vashit plays the role of Aditya in the Star Life series. Photo: @manasvivashist on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Manasvi Vashist is a software engineer, a Bangalore-based model, and an actor. He was born on the 1st of September 1991 in Ambala, Haryana. His real-life parents are Sunita Sharma(mother) and Surya Kant(father). He played the role of Aditya in the Imlie TV series after Gashmeer left the show.

Mayuri Deshmukh as Malini Chaturvedi

Mayuri stars as Malini, Imlie's elder half-sister. Photo: @mayurideshmukhofficialll on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Mayuri stars on Imlie as Malini, the elder half-sister of Imlie, Aditya’s ex-wife, the daughter of Anuja and Dev, and the mother to Cheeni. The actress has also featured in other films like Lagna Kallol and 31 Divas (2018).

Fahmaan Khan as Aryan Singh Rathore

Fahmaan stars as Aryan in the series. Photo: @fahmaankhan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Fahmaan is a renowned actor who has also held roles in other films, including Mannphodganj Ki Binny (2020), Gandii Baat (2018), and Apna Time Bhi Aayega (2020). In the Imlie series, he is not only the CEO but also the Owner of Rathore Group of Companies, which includes Bhaskar Times. He is also the husband of Imlie, the son of Narmada, the younger brother to Arpita, and the uncle to Cheeni and Jaggu.

Other Imlie recurring characters are;

Vijay Singh Parmar as Satyakam: Tribal leader of Pagdandiya; Imlie's father-figure; Meethi's husband

Tribal leader of Pagdandiya; Imlie's father-figure; Meethi's husband Gaurav Mukesh Pareek as Sundar Prasad: Jaggu's father; Arpita's second husband; Tripathis' former househelp

Jaggu's father; Arpita's second husband; Tripathis' former househelp Ritu Chaudhary as Aparna Tripathi: Aditya's mother; Pankaj's wife; Cheeni's grandmother

Aditya's mother; Pankaj's wife; Cheeni's grandmother Jyoti Gauba as Anuja/Anu Chaturvedi: Malinis Mother; Imlie's step-mother; Dev's wife; Cheeni's grandmother

Malinis Mother; Imlie's step-mother; Dev's wife; Cheeni's grandmother Chandresh Singh as Pankaj Tripathi: Aditya’s father; Aparna's husband; Harish's brother; Cheeni's grandfather

Aditya’s father; Aparna's husband; Harish's brother; Cheeni's grandfather Astha Agarwal as Nidhi Tripathi: Prashant's mother; Dhruv’s wife

Prashant's mother; Dhruv’s wife Rakesh Maudgal as Harish Tripathi: Dhruv, Nishant and Rupali's father; Radha's husband; Pankaj's brother; Tanushree and Prashant's grandfather

Dhruv, Nishant and Rupali's father; Radha's husband; Pankaj's brother; Tanushree and Prashant's grandfather Ritu Chaudhary Seth as Aparna Tripathi: Aditya's mother; Pankaj's wife; Cheeni's grandmother

Aditya's mother; Pankaj's wife; Cheeni's grandmother Kiran Khoje as Meethi: Imlie's mother; Dulari's daughter; Satyakam's wife; Dev's ex-wife

Imlie's mother; Dulari's daughter; Satyakam's wife; Dev's ex-wife Indraneel Bhattacharya as Dev Chaturvedi: Malini and Imlie's father; Anuja's husband; Janki's son; Meethi's ex-husband; Cheeni's grandfather

Malini and Imlie's father; Anuja's husband; Janki's son; Meethi's ex-husband; Cheeni's grandfather Vijaylaxmi Singh as Radha Tripathi: Rupali, Dhruv and Nishant's mother; Harish's wife; Prashant and Tanushree’s grandmother

Rupali, Dhruv and Nishant's mother; Harish's wife; Prashant and Tanushree’s grandmother Meena Naithani as Dulari Devi: Imlie's grandmother; Meethi's mother

Imlie's grandmother; Meethi's mother Faisal Sayed as Dhruv Tripathi: Prashant's father; Nidhi's husband; Harish and Radha's eldest son; Tanushree's cousin

Prashant's father; Nidhi's husband; Harish and Radha's eldest son; Tanushree's cousin Jared Saville as Prashant "Sunny" Tripathi: Dhruv and Nidhi’s son

Dhruv and Nidhi’s son Om Kanojia: Imlie’s friend

Imlie’s friend Vishwa Gulati as Kunal Chauhan: A lawyer who liked Malini

A lawyer who liked Malini Suraj Singhan: The Inspector.

The Inspector. Sharmila Dey: The judge

The judge Nimish D Shitole: The client

Imlie on Star Life is a must-watch for enjoying the intriguing family drama. Follow the story by tuning in to Star Life every Monday to Sunday at 10.00 p.m.

READ ALSO: I'm on the Edge on Zee World: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, teasers

Briefly.co.za highlighted the plot of I'm on the Edge, a new and captivating Indian soap opera on Zee World. The show is a family drama with fascinating twists.

I’m on the Edge narrates the tale of Devi, a young orphan raised by her extended family. She later gets married but struggles to find happiness with her husband, who mistreats her.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News