Top 10 unit trusts in South Africa 2022: Investment ideas

Many South Africans need to identify the best unit trust in South Africa. This is because these units have the potential to bring in impressive returns after a given period. On the flip side, investing in them is a somewhat risky matter as some people have made losses. If you decide this is your preferred way of investing, you must work with reputable entities.

A person monitoring the stock market. Photo: pexels.com, @Anna Nekrashevich

A unit trust pools money from various individuals and businesses and invests in money market instruments, bonds, shares, and other investments. Usually, the pooled money is divided into equal portions called units, and each unit has a Net Asset Value (NAV) or price. The best unit trust in South Africa makes calculated moves when investing to avoid losses.

Top 10 unit trusts in South Africa in 2022

Choosing the best unit trust in South Africa to invest your hard-earned money is not a simple task. The thought of making losses keeps people on their toes and makes them think twice before digging out money.

If you are not sure about particular unit trust, it is best to avoid it. Below is a list of the 10 best-performing unit trusts that you should consider working with.

10. GinsGlobal Equity Index Fund - 18.7%

GinsGlobal Equity Index Fund provides investors with a low-cost, passive approach to earning the best returns on common stocks throughout the world. This fund is ideal for financially astute investors looking to diversify their portfolios across the South African borders.

If you compare unit trusts in South Africa, you will realise that GinsGlobal has great reviews from investors. The fact that it is a multinational company increases customers' confidence. Besides, it is ESG compliant, i.e. it runs per Article 8 of the European Union's regulations. It has earned an annualised return of 18.7% in the last decade.

South Africans interested in investing with GinsGlobal Equity Index Fund can reach the company by calling +27 (0)11 453 0519 or +27 (0)82 896 4234.

9. AF Investments Global Equity Feeder Fund - 18.8%

The AF Investments Global Equity Feeder Fund, also known as the Alexander Forbes Trust Fund, is one of the best unit trusts in South Africa in 2022. It has had an annualised return of 18.8% in the last decade, which is quite impressive.

The company's aim is to ensure customers who have pooled their monies together get good returns on investment. It makes well-deliberated financial moves to guard you against losing your money. You can reach the company at +27 (0)11 263 1227 or 0860 66 4444 for more details.

A picture of a calculator and financial sheets. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

8. Ninety One Global Franchise Feeder Fund - 18.9%

Ninety One Global Franchise Feeder Fund has a team of qualified experts who guide its investment decisions. Once it pools money from individuals and businesses, the company takes a differentiated approach to invest in reliable companies.

The fund invests its money in local and international companies with long trading histories and competitive advantages. In the last decade, this objective is accurate because investors reaped annual returns of 18.9%.

7. SFL Stanlib Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund A - 19.2%

SFL Stanlib Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund A is a multinational portfolio that invests in US dollars. It invests its equities across different parts of the world, including South Africa. Its experts ensure investments are made across various capitalisation sizes and sectors.

The result of this has been amazing returns on capital for people who put their money in the trust. This reputable portfolio has made annual returns of 19.2% over the last 10 years.

6. Stanlib Global Equity Feeder Fund - 19.3%

The primary aim of the Stanlib Global Equity Feeder Fund is to maximise long-term total returns on your money. It invests in various liquid global stocks across sectors and geographies.

Like other funds, general market and economic risks such as exchange-rate fluctuations are present. However, the portfolio does its best to ensure clients do not make losses. In the last decade, it has made annualised returns of 19.3%, which is quite impressive.

5. Stout Stanlib Global Equity Fund - 19.5%

The Stout Stanlib Global Equity Fund has made annualised returns of 19.5% over the last 10 years. This portfolio is dedicated to providing investors with capital growth. It invests in diverse securities listed on the global stock markets.

The money you invest in this portfolio is managed by a London-based management firm listed on the New York Stock Exchange. This portfolio has earned the confidence of many South Africans so far.

A picture of money in US dollar denominations. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

4. SFL Stanlib High Alpha Global Equity Fund - 20.7%

The High Alpha Global Equity Fund by SFL Stanlib is one of the most-reliable portfolios in South Africa and beyond. It is an open-fund type of portfolio that invests in global equities.

People and businesses that have put their money in this portfolio have made impressive returns over the last decade. They have had an annualised return of 20.7%.

3. SEI GIF Global Select Equity Fund - 20.7%

The SEI GIF Global Select Equity Fund makes investments in US dollars. It is an approved distribution fund in South Africa under section 65 of the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act 2002.

The portfolio invests in shares or equities in emerging and developed markets globally. It does this in multiple sectors and uses derivative positioning to guide decision making. In the last 10 years, investors have reaped annualised returns of 20.7%.

2. Old Mutual Global Equity Fund - 21.9%

The Old Mutual Global Equity Fund has a recommended minimum investment period of five years, meaning that it is a long-term investment. After pooling funds, it buys shares from developed countries around the world.

This opportunity is ideal for persons who want to diversify their income streams. The fund has been doing well in the last ten years as it has had annualised returns of 21.9%.

1. GinsGlobal US Equity Index Fund - 22.1%

The GinsGlobal US Equity Index Fund capitalises on the US stock market. As a result, the results are usually parallel to those of the MSCI US Index. This portfolio is ideal for individuals and businesses who want exposure to the equity markets in the United States of America.

It employs the full replication indexing methodology of investment. Today, this is the best unit trust in South Africa, with an annualised return of 22.1% over the last decade.

A person monitoring the trends in the financial market. Photo: pexels.com, @Anna Nekrashevich

Are unit trusts worth investing in?

Yes, they are worth investing in because they are safe havens for less sophisticated investors. However, there are risks involved when investing your money.

Which is the best investment company in South Africa?

There are various investment companies with a good reputation, including AllanGray, Stanlib, GinsGlobal, Old Mutual, ABSA, Coronation, and Alexander Forbes.

Where can I invest in unit trusts in South Africa?

You can invest in one of the above-listed portfolios. Before you do, ensure you do background research to help you make an informed decision.

Are unit trusts a good investment?

Yes, they are good investments if you place your money in a reputable and reliable company. You should note that your investment will not make you rich overnight. You must be willing to wait a certain period before you can reap the benefits, usually several years.

Which bank unit trust is the best?

Old Mutual and Stablib are among the bank unit trusts with a good reputation. Always do research before investing your money.

Which are the best-performing unit trusts in South Africa?

The best-performing ones are listed in this article. They include GinsGlobal, Old Mutual, Stanlib, Ninety One Global, and AF Investments.

Many people wish to know the best unit trust in South Africa so they can invest in it. We hope the list of the top 10 unit trusts above guides you in making the best investment decision.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make any decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

