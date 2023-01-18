Broken Bonds Zee World: cast (with images), plot summary, full story, teasers

The much-awaited Broken Bonds Zee World so far has met expectations. The series is filled with twists and turns that have left fans glued to their screens. The cast has also been commended for their exceptional work.

Broken Bonds first aired on 13th January 2023. Photo: @Zee World Updates And Videos

Source: Facebook

The first season has a total of 254 episodes and will air on the Zee World channel on DSTV66 and GoTV25 at 8 pm CAT, 9 pm WAT, and 11 pm EAT.

Broken Bonds' summary

Title: Broken Bonds

Broken Bonds Original name: Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti Date of Air: 13th January 2023

13th January 2023 Broken Bonds episodes: 254

254 Number of seasons: 1

1 Channel: Zee World Africa

Zee World Africa Network: Zee TV

Zee TV Time: 8 pm CAT, 9 pm WAT, and 11 pm EAT

Broken Bonds' plot summary

The series follows the story of a couple who face serious marriage-breaking challenges after being together for over a decade. They have two children, a boy and a girl, who are caught between their fights.

Broken Bonds' full story

The series starts with a family of four. The parents, Shubra and Kuldeep, have been married for ten years. Their marriage, however, was not supported by their parents. The couple has been blessed with two kids, a boy called Roli and a girl called Rishi.

The couple's marriage, however, hits a bump after Kuldeep finds out her husband is cheating on her with a girl named Sam. Kuldeep is at a loss as she has sacrificed a lot for her family. After their family members find out about the infidelity, Shubra goes into depression. Roli and Rishi are afraid their parents will separate and try to do everything to keep them together.

Broken Bonds' cast members

These are the main cast members of the show and their pictures.

1. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi as Kuldeep Chaddha

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, also known as Anand Suryavanshi, was an Indian television actor. Throughout his 21-year career, he made appearances in more than 25 Hindi television programs. He was most recognized for his roles in Mamta and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Unfortunately, he passed away on 11th November 2022.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. Photo: @_siddhaanth_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2. Neha Marda as Shubhra Chaddha

Neha Marda is an Indian television actress. She is highly recognized for her performances in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, Doli Armaano Ki, and Balika Vadhu. She took part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015.

Neha Marda. Photo: @nehamarda on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

3. Yash Sinha as Dr Harsh

Yash Sinha is an Indian television actor. He is famous for his appearances in Apaharan (2005), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) and Ruk Ja Dil Deewane. He is married to Amrapali Gupta.

Yash Sinha. Photo: @yashsinhaofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

4. Pratyaksh Panwar as Rishi Chaddha

Pratyaksh Panwar is an Indian child actor and model. He first got the chance to perform in 2016 as part of the TVF Tripling web series. He performs as a child artist in television series such as Tenalirama, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.

Pratyaksh Panwar. Photo: @pratyakshpanwar2011

Source: Instagram

5. Mannat Murgai as Roli Chaddha

Mannat Murgai is an Indian child model and actress. She was born on 7th August 2014 in Delhi. She started her career acting in various TV commercials and print adverts. At six years, she made her first debut in the series Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.

Mannat Murgai. Photo: @mannatmurgai_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

6. Himanshu Gokani as Sadashivnarayan Gokhale

Himanshu Gokani is an Indian actor. So far, Himanshu Gokani has worked in the Bollywood entertainment industry, and his artwork has been released in Hindi language TV shows. He is known for Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021), Dolly Kitty and Those Twinkling Stars (2019) and Paatal Lok (2020).

Himanshu Gokani. Photo: @gokanihimanshu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7. Poornima Bhave Talwalkar as Madhura Sadashivnarayan Gokhale

Purnima Talwalkar is a Marathi TV and Film actress born on the 2nd December 1978 in Mumbai. Her new name is Purnima Bhave, particularly after she wed the son of the illustrious actress Smita Talwalkar.

Poornima Bhave Talwalkar. Photo: @Purnima Talwalkar on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

8. Geeta Agarwal Sharma as Chandrani Chaddha

Geeta Aggarwal Sharma is an Indian actress who made her screen debut in the film Foto (2007). She then appeared in Delhi 6 (2009), Chillar Party (2011), and B.A. Pass (2013). In the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sharma portrayed Milkha Singh's mother (2013).

Geeta Agrawal Sharma. Photo: @Geeta Agrawal Sharma on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Broken Bonds teasers

Since the release of the first episode on 13th January, Zee World has released several teasers on the show. These short teasers briefly explain what happens in each episode.

Broken Bonds Zee World is set to be one of the top Indian soapies on the channel for many of its fans. From the storyline so far, the show is set to take you on an emotional rollercoaster.

READ ALSO: Laxmi on StarLife: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, theme songs, teasers

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the Indian television series Laxmi. The show follows a story of romance, jealousy, and the place of ambition to pursue happiness.

Originally named Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, the soapie hammers on the virtues of family over every other thing and some characters learn this the hard way.

Source: Briefly News