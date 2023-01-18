Broken Bonds Zee World: cast (with images), plot summary, full story, teasers
The much-awaited Broken Bonds Zee World so far has met expectations. The series is filled with twists and turns that have left fans glued to their screens. The cast has also been commended for their exceptional work.
The first season has a total of 254 episodes and will air on the Zee World channel on DSTV66 and GoTV25 at 8 pm CAT, 9 pm WAT, and 11 pm EAT.
Broken Bonds' summary
- Title: Broken Bonds
- Original name: Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti
- Date of Air: 13th January 2023
- Broken Bonds episodes: 254
- Number of seasons: 1
- Channel: Zee World Africa
- Network: Zee TV
- Time: 8 pm CAT, 9 pm WAT, and 11 pm EAT
Broken Bonds' plot summary
The series follows the story of a couple who face serious marriage-breaking challenges after being together for over a decade. They have two children, a boy and a girl, who are caught between their fights.
Broken Bonds' full story
The series starts with a family of four. The parents, Shubra and Kuldeep, have been married for ten years. Their marriage, however, was not supported by their parents. The couple has been blessed with two kids, a boy called Roli and a girl called Rishi.
The couple's marriage, however, hits a bump after Kuldeep finds out her husband is cheating on her with a girl named Sam. Kuldeep is at a loss as she has sacrificed a lot for her family. After their family members find out about the infidelity, Shubra goes into depression. Roli and Rishi are afraid their parents will separate and try to do everything to keep them together.
Broken Bonds' cast members
These are the main cast members of the show and their pictures.
1. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi as Kuldeep Chaddha
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, also known as Anand Suryavanshi, was an Indian television actor. Throughout his 21-year career, he made appearances in more than 25 Hindi television programs. He was most recognized for his roles in Mamta and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Unfortunately, he passed away on 11th November 2022.
2. Neha Marda as Shubhra Chaddha
Neha Marda is an Indian television actress. She is highly recognized for her performances in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, Doli Armaano Ki, and Balika Vadhu. She took part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015.
3. Yash Sinha as Dr Harsh
Yash Sinha is an Indian television actor. He is famous for his appearances in Apaharan (2005), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) and Ruk Ja Dil Deewane. He is married to Amrapali Gupta.
4. Pratyaksh Panwar as Rishi Chaddha
Pratyaksh Panwar is an Indian child actor and model. He first got the chance to perform in 2016 as part of the TVF Tripling web series. He performs as a child artist in television series such as Tenalirama, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.
5. Mannat Murgai as Roli Chaddha
Mannat Murgai is an Indian child model and actress. She was born on 7th August 2014 in Delhi. She started her career acting in various TV commercials and print adverts. At six years, she made her first debut in the series Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.
6. Himanshu Gokani as Sadashivnarayan Gokhale
Himanshu Gokani is an Indian actor. So far, Himanshu Gokani has worked in the Bollywood entertainment industry, and his artwork has been released in Hindi language TV shows. He is known for Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021), Dolly Kitty and Those Twinkling Stars (2019) and Paatal Lok (2020).
7. Poornima Bhave Talwalkar as Madhura Sadashivnarayan Gokhale
Purnima Talwalkar is a Marathi TV and Film actress born on the 2nd December 1978 in Mumbai. Her new name is Purnima Bhave, particularly after she wed the son of the illustrious actress Smita Talwalkar.
8. Geeta Agarwal Sharma as Chandrani Chaddha
Geeta Aggarwal Sharma is an Indian actress who made her screen debut in the film Foto (2007). She then appeared in Delhi 6 (2009), Chillar Party (2011), and B.A. Pass (2013). In the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sharma portrayed Milkha Singh's mother (2013).
Broken Bonds teasers
Since the release of the first episode on 13th January, Zee World has released several teasers on the show. These short teasers briefly explain what happens in each episode.
Broken Bonds Zee World is set to be one of the top Indian soapies on the channel for many of its fans. From the storyline so far, the show is set to take you on an emotional rollercoaster.
