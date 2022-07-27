Glow TV The Power of Love: cast, full story, plot summary, episodes, teasers

Recently, lovers of Hindu-based romantic series have had Glow TV to thank for an array of educative and entertaining drama. The Power of Love is one such intriguing drama with clever plot twists around everyday social life. The brand-new show brings a little bit of everything to the plot making it worth watching.

Anchal Sahu.

Glow TV, The Power of Love, replaced Emporer Ashoka. Since its premiere on Wednesday, 20th July, the TV series has attracted millions of fans across the globe. It is packed with suspense, thrill, drama, and plot twist to keep you on the edge of your seat. Of course, this will keep you returning to your screens for the show as it continues to air.

The Power of Love plot summary

In summary, the plot stars Pravisht Mishra, Anchal Sahu, and Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni. It revolves around the tale of Anirudh Roy Choudhary. He is a young London-educated barrister who returns to Tulsipur, and his child bride, Bondita Das.

Anirudh tries to fight against the oppressive and patriarchal society to educate his childhood bride to become a barrister. Later their kids, Anuradha and Bihaan, join the series to deal with the backward society. Fortunately or unfortunately, the two fall in love with their cousins.

The Power of Love full story

Here is a more detailed look at the full story for those interested in knowing more about the well-received TV series. Anirudh helps Bondita get over her father's death and commits to educating her. However, after a misunderstanding, Anirudh sends Bondita back to the village, thus terminating her education.

Saudamini fakes blindness and tricks Anirudh into spending a night with her. After the night, he is forced to marry her for spending the night with her. He unwillingly agrees to the marriage to secure her dignity and respect in society.

In the village, Bondita is receiving ill-treatment from people around her. But when Anirudh realizes what she is going through, he travels there to correct his actions and save her from the misery. Unfortunately, on arriving at the village, he finds out that Bondita ran away, but he promises to bring her back home safe and sound.

Anirudh disguises himself as another person when he goes to the brothel to save Bondita. With the help of Saurav, they finally find her and promise to take her out of the brothel with the girl in there. The brothel owner, Tarabai, threatens to kill Anirudh and Bondita, but they are saved by Rasiya, who dies while doing so.

Chandan K Anand.

Later, Bondita expresses her desire to go back to school and thus, she joins the local school of Tulsipur with other boys from the village. Kalindi wants to interfere with Bondita's education by planning her marriage to Chandrachur Banerjee, but Anirudh luckily rescues her. She decides to become a barrister, and thus Anirudh sends her to London to pursue her dream career.

After an eight-year break, Bondita returns to Tulsipur after becoming a barrister, only to find that so much has changed. For instance, there are grown enmity between Anirudh and many people in the village. Luckily, she managed to change Anirudh's behaviour and reconciles him with everyone. They two fall in love with each other and plan on getting married.

Later, Anirudh goes missing, but his lookalike brother, Batuk, comes in to save him. Everyone assumes he is dead, but when Bondita realizes she is pregnant, Batuk disguises himself as Anirudh. He intends to throw away Bondita's kids once they are born. During this time, Anirudh is shown alive but par*lyzed and can't remember his address.

Bondita gives birth to twins, a boy and a girl, and on the other hand, Anirudh regains his memory and returns to Tulsipur. Unfortunately, Batuk abducts the twins, takes them to Italy, and reveals his intentions while attempting to burn their mother alive. Luckily, Anirudh arrives on time to save her.

Bondita explains everything to Anirudh, who immediately expels Batuk and happily reunites with his family. The show ends happily with Bondita and Anirudh taking their twins in front of the Durga's idols and declaring that they will overcome all societal evils and become barristers like their parents.

The Power of Love cast

The show's actors and actresses are one of the aspects that have made it more interesting to watch. They are super-talented personalities that have helped carry the entire storyline with grace. In addition, they have brought the series to life by naturally understanding how to portray each character.

So, who are the main and supporting cast members of the show? The talented actors and actresses are as follows:

Main cast

Here is a list of the main characters and the roles they play:

1. Anchal Sahu

Anchal Sahu.

Anchal is an Indian television actress. She is famous for starring Vashma Baig in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. In The Power of Love, she plays the role of Barrister Bondita Das Roy Choudhary.

2. Pravisht Mishra

Pravisht Mishra.

He is a talented Indian TV actor and social media personality. He is famous for starring in numerous Hindu shows. He has starred in Banni Chow Home Delivery, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. In the show, he stars Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary.

3. Rishi Khurana

Rishi is an Indian television actor. He is famous for playing the role of Vedprakash Chaturvedi in Saas Bina Sasural, Birju in Chotti Bahu and Inspector Abhay Singh in Laut Aao Trisha. In addition, Rishi stars Trilochan Roy Choudhary in The Power of Love.

4. Chandan K Anand

He is a Mumbai-based actor and a certified Reiki practitioner. He is famous for appearing in various films, TV shows and web series. He stars Binoy Roy Choudhary in The Power of Love TV series.

5. Ansh Gupta

Ansh Gupta.

He is an Indian film actor who has worked predominantly in Bollywood. However, he has received global recognition for starring Dr Somnath Roy Choudhary in The Power of Love series.

Supporting cast

The following individuals played supporting roles in the TV series. Their efforts were substantial in making the show successful. They include:

Pranali Rathod as Saudamini Bhaumik Greenwood

Pallavi Mukherjee as Sampoorna Jadhav Roy Choudhary

Arina Dey as Sumati Jadhav Das

Rohan Roy as Sundaram Jadhav

Barsha Chatterjee as Devoleena Jadhav

Dev Aaditya as Saurabh Munshi

Sadiya Siddiqui as Kalindi Das

Bhavya Sachdeva as Chandrachur Banerjee

Diksha Tiwari as Tupur Das Banerjee

Geet Jain as Child Tupur Das Banerjee

Ketaki Kulkarni / Saumya Shetye as Tapur Das

Nabiya Ansari as Child Tapur Das

Krisha Pandirkar as Shashwati Roy Choudhary

Khushboo Kamal as Rimjhim Das

Luv K Kwatra as Shaumik Das

Aashish Kaul as Shivanand Bhaumik

Akshita Arora as Basuri Devi Bhaumik

Premchand Singh as Premlal Munshi

Madhushee Sharma as Surmani Munshi

Hetal Yadav as Biraj Munshi

Adish Vaidya as Brijwasi Babu

Kundan Kumar as Bihari

Naman Arora as Praveen

Sayantani Ghosh as Rasiya Bai

Alka Kaushal as Tara Bai

Ram Awana as Muchadd Babu

Prakriti Nautiyal as Ramaiya

Pragya Nautiyal as Suraiya

Pooja Sharma as Deepa Roy Choudhary

Disha Tewani as Shubhra Roy Choudhary

Chahat Tewani as Fake Shubhra Roy Choudhry

Rachana Mistry as Manorama

Kalyani Jha as Bihari's wife

Simmi Ghoshal as Laboni

Chetan Pandit as Public Prosecutor Subodh Chatterjee

Sejal Banodha as Mallika

The Power of Love episodes and teasers

The previews of The Power of Love episode are available on YouTube. The series has 408 episodes, each with a running time of approximately 20 minutes.

If you are looking for a glimpse of what to expect in each episode of this series, you should look out for the teasers. The Power of Love teasers is available on different online platforms. They will offer you a details summary of the events taking place on the show.

The Power of Love songs

The show's original soundtrack, Rishta Tera Mera (The relation between You and Me), was composed by Shreya Phukan and Mukund Suryavansh. However, the themes of the respective characters in the show were composed by Ashish Rego.

Frequently asked questions

When was the first promotional teaser released? The Power of Love's first promotional teaser was released on 13th January 2020. Who are the leads on The Power of Love? The series's lead characters are Pravisht Mishra and Anchal Sahu. Who composed the series' soundtrack? The Power of Love original soundtrack was composed by Shreya Phukan and Mukund Suryavansh. Who is the producer of The Power of Love TV series? Shashi Sumeet Productions produced the TV show. How many seasons and episodes does the show have? The Power of Love TV show has one season and 408 episodes. How long does each episode run? Each episode of the TV show runs approximately 20 minutes. Why was the production of the show halted? The show was halted indefinitely in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The Power of Love on Glow TV is the perfect show for anyone looking for a touching family drama. It is a one-of-kind show that tugs your heartstrings while still giving viewers a sense of hope. Keep an eye on Glow TV for new weekly episodes.

