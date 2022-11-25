The woman alleged to have called for black men to be banned believes that she should be forgiven for her comments

The racist rant was shared on a WhatsApp group advocating for pit bulls and sparked anger on social media

The woman, identified as Belinda Migor, blamed her comments on diabetes and said it caused her to become angry

JOHANNESBURG - The woman alleged to have sent a racist rant on a WhatsApp group believes that she should be forgiven for her remarks. The voice message shared on a group, “Pit bulls be my voice”, has been doing its rounds on social media, sparking outrage.

The woman, identified as Belinda Migor, blamed her comments on diabetes and said it caused her to become angry. While she attempted to deny sending the voice message, she claimed that her comments were part of free speech.

During an interview with TimesLIVE, the woman who identified herself as Bella Walker to journalists described herself as “very kind” and said she specifically helps black people. However, she said people are not treated equally in the country.

Migor said Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Malema was free to comment without being held accountable for hate speech. She added that the consequences of the recording did not faze her.

The woman also said that she valued animals over human life since people are deceitful, abusive, murderers, killers, and rapists. In the WhatsApp voice message, she can be heard saying black women should have their uteruses and ovaries cut.

During the rant, the woman said that pit bulls should not be banned but rather black men should be, IOL reported. Since the clip surfaced, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) launched an investigation into the person who created the message.

Mzansi outraged over “ban the black man” clip:

Michelle Grant said:

“She deserves whatever comes her way. That was totally uncalled for. Shocking.”

Isaac Hlongwane posted:

“This one deserves to be charged, such hate speech doesn’t have to go unpunished.”

Nakedi Lebea Tshikanda wrote:

“My skin crawled at the sound of that audio, so much hate.”

Nombulelo Silinda commented:

“Yoh what a disrespectful old woman! I hope she gets punished for this.”

Natasha Harris stated:

“I am totally disgusted. Oh my gosh.”

Danny Eldridge added:

“She clearly suffers from a bad case of brain poverty. She must accept the horrible accountability that comes with her shocking post. She is as ignorant as those who support a pit bull ban.”

