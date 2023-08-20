Miss SA 2023, Natasha Joubert has paid homage to Ndavi Nokeri in the sweetest way on social media

The 26-year-old from Tshwane was crowned as the pageant’s victor on 13 August 2023

Natasha said that she hoped to add to the legacy built by the Limpopo beauty queen during her reign

Miss SA 2023, Natasha Joubert is quickly winning the hearts of all South Africans.

Natasha Joubert lauded Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri in a heart-warming post online. Image: Natasha Joubert.

Source: Instagram

The 26-year-old has even paid tribute to the 2022 Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri in the sweetest Instagram post.

Natasha, from Tshwane, is the first beauty queen to rock the brand-new crown, which is named ‘Mowana, Tree of Life’, News24 wrote.

Zozibini Tunzi was the first Miss SA to wear the uBuhle crown, and brought a lot of prestige to South Africa during her reign after she became Miss Universe, inspiring many people.

Miss SA 2023 praises Ndavi Nokeri on Instagram

In a post on Instagram, Natasha noted that she hoped to continue building on the excellent work Ndavi completed during her year-long reign:

“An honour and privilege. I am so grateful to build on top of a legacy that you've worked so hard for.

“If I can just be half of the woman you are, I will be so blessed. Thank you for the graceful, kind, humble, and incredible woman you are!”

People love the incoming and outgoing Miss SAs showing love

People enjoyed seeing the two beauty queens hyping each other up.

Here are some top reactions to the post:

Ndavi Nokeri appreciated the kind words:

“Aww, Natasha. Thank you so much. [I am] already so proud of the woman that you are and can’t wait to see you blossom in your reign.”

Vhysstm wrote:

“These are the most special crown handover photos ever. It's so emotional and beautiful at the same time.”

Pageantrysouthafrica reacted:

“Imagine looking so pretty while crying.”

