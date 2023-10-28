A nail technician showed off the Springboks-inspired nail art that she slayed for one of her clients

She posted a TikTok video displaying the manicured set with the SA national flag and vibrant colours

The video got Mzansi people who are anticipating the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand tonight hyped

A supporter of the Springboks got a manicure inspired by the SA rugby team. Image: @bossynails.rs

Source: TikTok

In a dazzling display of Springbok spirit, a nail technician recently wowed her client with some rugby-inspired nail art.

She basically turned those nails into a miniature canvas for Springboks and national pride.

Nail tech display manicure creation

The masterpiece acrylic nails were shown on her TikTok page @bossynails.rs. The nails were painted with the South African national flag and the words "Bokke" written on them.

And let's not forget the timing, this nail video dropped just in time for the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand.

Springboks nail art goes viral

In just two days, the video clocked in at a whopping 225,000 views and over 11,000 likes.

Mzansi folks, all fired up for the rugby showdown, flocked to the video clip's comments section.

Watch the video below:

Springboks fans hyped for final

Viewers found it special that Boks' supporters are going all out for the big game and not just wearing green and yellow jerseys.

@cynthia.dube73 said:

"I pray the boys bring it home the level of support they are getting is over and above lol."

@musamamia8 commented:

"Wow, it's giving bokke."

@cococharne2511 wrote:

"I wish I had nails for this, beautiful work though hun.❤️"

@caitlin7213 added:

"I need it now. It's gorgeous omw."

@prudyzim stated:

"The pressure of the Bokke is real."

@ernistiamaroetsie noted:

"Amazing love that. Why don't I have geld to get this set lol.I'm in love."

@kavireenseedat commented:

"Absolutely amazing.❤️"

@neenasaaiman said:

"Stunning girl."

