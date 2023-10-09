A distressed Cape Town woman took to social media to share a video of her botched manicure

Netizens react with disbelief and amusement, with many expressing that they would not have paid for the untidy manicure

It is important to choose a qualified nail technician to avoid getting a botched manicure

A Cape Town woman had been looking forward to getting her nails done, only to be left speechless and disappointed.

A Cape Town woman's untidy manicure had Mzansi netizens amused. Image: @lisakrystall/TikTok

Woman shows nail tech getting her manicure all wrong

TikTokker @lisakrystall posted a video showing herself getting her nails done by a seemingly unskilled nail tech.

In the video, the nail tech is seen filing, shaping and applying acrylic to her nails.

However, the woman quickly realised that the nail technician needed to be more skilled and moved on to a second lady who didn't do much of a better job herself.

@lisakrystall, who paid R200 for her nails, showed off her complete manicure, which appeared untidy and unappealing.

"I told the lady to stop I will pay her . She didn't want to hear anything about me leaving ," the post was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens in disbelief of untidy R200 manicure

Many amused netizens could not believe @lisakrystall allowed the nail techs to get away with doing such a botched job on her hands. Others also expressed that they wouldn't have paid for the untidy manicure.

Ntebo wrote:

"Wathula nawe wathula tu."

noxido said:

"Amabi ."

nontobekokwandabh replied:

"Mina nje soze ngikhokhele udoti."

slondiwe477 replied:

"Ukhokhe kanjan vele ?."

Momo said:

"Her fingers are warning you."

Amanda❤️ responded:

"Kanjan manje."

Lady's nails for graduation miss the mark, SA blame her for allowing nail tech

Briefly News previously reported that this lady wanted a gorgeous set of nails for her graduation ceremony.

People were in stitches as they saw how the woman got a bad deal. The video of her hands after the nail salon visit got over 70 000 likes.

Peeps commented, and many were brutally honest. This TikTokker, @zeigh_happy, shared how badly her nail tech messed up. The stunner wanted long acrylics with crisp shaping. She got a bulky version of the nails instead.

