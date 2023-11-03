Popular South African sports fan Mama Joy recently had the privilege of posing with the Webb Ellis Cup, bringing joy and jubilation across the country as the trophy tours various cities

Her photo with the cup was shared on social media, where she continues to support the Springboks after their Rugby World Cup victory

While Mama Joy received praise and admiration from many, some questioned the use of taxpayers' money for such opportunities

Mama Joy is always rooting for South African teams at home and overseas. The popular super fan who spent weeks in Paris, supporting the national rugby team during the Rugby World Cup recently shared a picture posing next to the Webb Elis Cup.

Mama Joy shared a picture posing with the Webb Ellis Cup. Image: @mamajoy_chauke and Aurelien Meunier - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Mama Joy poses with the Webb Ellis Cup

There is joy and jubilation in South Africa as many people across the country are finally going to get a glimpse of the Webb Ellis Cup as it makes rounds in different cities.

Popular sports fan Mama Joy was among the few who had the privilege of touching the cup and posing with it. Taking to her pages, Mama Joy who has continued to support the Springboks following their win shared the picture alongside the cup.

Mama Joy's followers react to her post

Fans said Mama Joy is one of the few people who deserves to hold the Webb Ellis Cup because of her devotion to the Springboks.

@lee_mlam said:

"Mama of the nation ♥️"

@Mkho_Bandla added:

"May @RenaldoGouws not see this please. Please it's tax payers money. "

@HumbleSoul_21 commented:

"Allegedly you are not allowed to touch the William Webb Ellis Trophy if you are not a World Cup winner mama."

@CampeoneDelMund said:

"I’m so glad that touching the prestigious FIFA world cup by regular citizens is prohibited."

@VilakaziMark added:

"Some of us will have to die before touching that trophy "

@CosmoAntho24597 commented:

"Ambassador Chauke it's your time enjoy it to the fullest."

Mama Joy clears the air about who funds her trips

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy, is finally answering questions about who funds her expensive overseas trips following her return from the Rugby World Cup in France.

Mama Joy is undoubtedly one of the most well-travelled sports fans in the world. The number one sports fan, who arrived back home with the Springboks after spending weeks in Paris, France, opened up about her expenses.

