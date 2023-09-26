Supporters of the ANC and EFF celebrated the renaming of William Nicol Drive in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

The ANC claims to have initiated the renaming in 2018, while the EFF accused the ANC of hijacking their proposal

Many South Africans are unfazed by the rename and say the City of Joburg should have created jobs instead

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters celebrated the renaming of William Nicol Drive in Johannesburg in honour of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

William Nicol Drive in Johannesburg was renamed in honour of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Images: @shaun_dlanjwa/X & MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The renaming of the long stretch of road coincided with the apartheid stalwart's birthday on 26 September.

Party members gathered in song and dance as the City of Johannesburg officially renamed the road. IOL captured the supporters' enthusiasm on camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

ANC explains why William Nicol was renamed

The ANC put in a motion to rename William Nicol Drive at the City of Johannesburg council in 2018. At the time, the party wanted the road to be reamed Winnie Mandela Avenue, according to a statement seen by Briefly News.

The party explained that with the rename, they hoped to acknowledge Madikizela-Mandela's contribution to the fight for freedom in South Africa.

"By renaming streets and buildings after these icons, the ANC aims to ensure that their legacies are preserved, and future generations are reminded of the sacrifices and achievements of those who fought against apartheid and other injustices," read the statement.

EFF accuses ANC of hijacking the renaming of William Nicol Drive

EFF members have accused the ANC of hijacking the unveiling of Winnie Mandela Drive and argue that the motion was proposed by the Red Berets in 2018.

Joburg Safety and Security MMC Mgcini Tshwaku told Newzroom Afrika that the EFF had always supported the proposal to name the stretch of road after Mama Winnie.

As you know, it has been the EFF that has been elevating her name. Even the headquarters of the EFF is Winnie Madikizela Mandela, and also the CIC has tabled a motion in Parliament to rename Cape Town [International Airport]," said Tshwaku.

The EFF member said the party was surprised that the ANC wanted to hijack the renaming because the ruling party had tainted her name. Tshwaku emphasised that it was the EFF's idea.

Joburgers react to the renaming of William Nicol Drive

@John42062755 said:

"Wasting a lot of money on unnecessary things. That money could have been better spent elsewhere."

@ses_tech said:

"#MandelaLegacy...long live Mam Winnie and our sister Zoleka."

@epitomic_chris said:

"WASTE OF MONEY - Why don't you just do your jobs?"

@Lindels01 commented:

"How about you launch some basic services like steady electricity and water supply instead of wasting money on this pointless virtue signalling? Waste of money as usual."

Mzansi shaken up after William Nicol Drive explosion

Briefly News previously reported that one of the country’s busiest routes was plunged into chaos when a vehicle exploded on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive on Friday, 17 February.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said a petrol container was being transported on a trailer, which dislodged from the vehicle. The container landed on the freeway before exploding.

EWN reported that the roadway has since been closed in both directions as clean-up operations continue. The incident left many citizens concerned. However, emergency services were on the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News