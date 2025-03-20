Ebrahim Rasool is expected to return to South Africa on Sunday, 23 March from the United States of America

The former South African Ambassador to the USA was expelled by Secretary of State, Marco Rubio

The Presidency has urged South Africans not to make the USA angry when welcoming home Rasool

The Presidency has urged parties and organisations not to antagonise the USA and Donald Trump when welcoming Ebrahim Rasool. Image: Chip Somodevilla/ John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

GAUTENG - The Presidency has urged political parties and organisations not to provoke the United States of America when Ebrahim Rasool returns to South Africa.

The former ambassador to the US will return to the country on Sunday, 23 March, after he was expelled on Saturday, 15 March.

Rasool was expelled by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who described him as a "race-baiting politician who hates America" and Trump. Rubio’s comments came after Rasool gave his honest assessment of the country under Trump’s leadership.

Presidency warns against antagonising America

During a special press briefing held on Thursday, 20 March, the spokesperson for the presidency, Vincent Magwenya, called for some restraint when welcoming back the former ambassador.

Magwenya added that they were aware many may want to give Rasool a hero's welcome for his comments about the USA. He urged anyone wanting to do so to avoid worsening the already strained relationship between the two countries.

"We would like to urge all political formations that are planning various homecoming rallies for Ambassador Rasool to assist us and refrain from partaking or engaging in action that may seem inflammatory and may worsen the already volatile diplomatic relationship with the United States," Magwenya said.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya urged political parties to refrain from partaking or engaging in action that may seem inflammatory to the USA. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Social media users weigh in presidency's appeal

The appeal from the president drew mixed reactions from social media users, with some stating that it was the members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party who needed to be warned. The EFF slammed the US government and Trump for the decision to expel Rasool, comparing him to the grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

Jacques Weber said:

"It's only the EFF and ANC annoying the US. You cannot pick a fight with the world's strongest country especially when the ANC is the world's most corrupt party."

McGreff Sessions stated:

"The fear of Trump is the beginning of political wisdom."

Leon van Rensburg added:

"That is a change of tune Cyril. No more "he can keep his America". Learning fast."

Charles Wagner said:

"MK and EFF will make a huge spectacle of this situation. Sad to note their drive is only for political gain."

Thandeka Mbabala KaMashiya added:

"I'm sure he can't wait to arrive home. Thanks, Ebrahim Rasool for the service you did for our country. You are a hero to real South Africans."

Molefi Wa Malefane noted:

"We all know by political parties he’s referring to Julius and MK. Whilst on the other hand, we have the white parties/organisations feeding the US lies about the country."

Dianne Dawn Swart exclaimed:

"He is definitely not a hero in my eyes."

Marie Bekker Launspach stated:

"Well ANC and EFF you have been spoken to. Stop these own goals."

Sibusiso Hendry Mzimba said:

"This guy must be welcomed at the airport."

Norman George Maqa vented:

"What have we done to deserve such a coward of a president in you maar? Cyril Ramaphosa, you are not bold enough to take charge of your house. Ai suka."

Rasool unbothered by his expulsion

Briefly News reported that Rasool opened up about Rubio's decision to expel him from the country.

The former ambassador said that SA would survive the moment, calling for continued efforts to engage with the US.

Rasool was expelled after Rubio took issue with comments he made about Trump's presidency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News