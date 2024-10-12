A mass funeral is being held in the Eastern Cape for some of the victims of the Lusikisiki mass shooting

18 people were killed when gunmen attacked two families in the Lusikisiki area at the end of September

Emergency medical services had to be called in for some of the mourners of the tragedy in the Eastern Cape

An ambulance had to be called in for mourners at the mass funeral of victims of the Lusikisiki shooting. Image: @SABCNews_Radio/ @LThipa.

15 of the 18 victims of the Lusikisiki massacre are being laid to rest in the Eastern Cape today.

The victims were killed when gunmen opened fire on two households in the same street in the Ngobozana Village, Lusikisiki, at the end of September.

The crime sparked national outrage and international headlines, as South Africans demanded swift justice for the brutal crime.

Ambulance called in for mourners

While the victims will be buried at different places, the province is hosting a mass funeral for them.

As funeral proceedings continued, an ambulance had to be called in to assist some of the mourners.

Distraught friends and family had to be attended to by paramedics after breaking down during the various ceremonies.

Bodies taken to site of shootings

Before the victims are buried, their coffins are being taken back to the crime scenes.

Rituals will be conducted at the sites where they were killed before they are officially laid to rest. The victims will then be buried in separate places as each family will ensure their loved ones are laid to rest.

What you need to know about the Lusikisiki massacre

Five killed in shooting in Gugulethu

In related news, an off-duty policeman was caught in the crossfire of a mass shooting in Gugulethu.

Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa was one of five people who died in the shooting, Briefly News reported.

The officer was a part of the Western Cape's Protection and Security Service (PSS) division.

