One suspect will appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court in connection with the Lusikisiki mass shooting

18 people were killed when gunmen opened fire on two households in the Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki

Police arrested three persons of interest last week, and they provided information that led to the arrest

EASTERN CAPE - One person has been arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki mass shooting.

The shooting, which claimed the lives of 18 people in the Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki, made national and international headlines.

Accused charged with 18 counts of murder

The man has since appeared in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court, where he was charged with 18 counts of murder. He is also charged with possession of a firearm after he was found with an AK47.

The accused's name and image cannot be published yet as he does not have legal representation.

SAPS confirmed that they were also closing in on other suspects related to the mass shooting but would not divulge much more information regarding their investigations. The case has since been postponed to the 15th of October for profiling.

The accused was released on parole in 2023 for another murder, and police will now further investigate to see if he is linked to any other crimes before his next court appearance.

Suspect not among three mentioned by Mchunu

The suspect will appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court today, 9 October, after his arrest yesterday.

It’s understood that he was pointed out to police by three men previously arrested by SAPS.

National Police Minister Senzo Mchunu announced at the memorial service for the victims that three were arrested.

While he clarified that they weren’t linked to the murders, he explained that they were persons of interest who could shed more light on the shooting. The latest suspect was arrested thanks to their information.

Two of the men were arrested for murders in different areas in the province and have since appeared in court in those areas. The other was arrested for a robbery.

18 killed in Lusikisiki

Briefly News previously reported how 17 people were gunned down in the Ngobozana area of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

Thirteen people were shot dead at one homestead at Nyathi Village, and another four were killed in a second incident in the same area.

The senseless murders made national and international headlines, sparking outrage and calls for justice among citizens.

