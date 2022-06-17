Sicelo Buthelezi became an instant fan favourite when he first appeared on the Mzansi Magic soapie Gomora

The talented star who plays the role of Teddy has had Mzansi laughing out loud with his acting skills which are second to none

But apart from his impressive acting skills, Sicelo Buthelezi is also a talented musician, songwriter and dancer

Sicelo Buthelezi stole the hearts of Mzansi soapie lovers when he first starred in the Mzansi Magic soapie Gomora. He plays the role of Teddy, an academically slow bow with an alcoholic mother, Zodwa, played by the talented Sana Mchunu.

Not only is Buthelezi a gifted actor, but he is also a musician, songwriter and dancer. Briefly News takes a look at some of the most interesting facts about the star.

How old is Teddy From 'Gomora.'

Sicelo Buthelezi's age became a subject of contention on social media when he first hit the spotlight. Although the star plays 19-year-old Teddy, peeps thought he was way older than that. The star, however, addressed the issue during an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill. He revealed that although people say he is in his 30s, he is 23 years old.

Music Career

Teddy is a multi-talented star. The star revealed during an interview that while slaying his role in Gomora, he is also pursuing a budding music career. He told MacG that he even has some days that he set aside to perform his performances. According to ZAlebs, the star has worked with big stars such as Black Motion and Jazziq.

Acting Career

Sicelo might have stolen many's hearts when he starred in Gomora, but that was not his first acting role. The star featured in small productions such as Words Fails, Babylon: Beyond Borders, and Hani: The Legacy.

His big break came in 2018 when he got a role in SABC1's The Cleaner.

Education

While Sicelo is portraying the role of an academically slow teenager, he is smart in real life. Ingqayizivele High School in Temong, Tembisa, in 2017.

He later graduated with a certificate in Theatre and Performance from Market Theatre Laboratory.

Relationships

Don't let Teddy from Gomora fool you; the star is a hopeless romantic in real life. Speaking during an interview in March, Sicelo said he was in a relationship with a fellow actress.

