Somizi and Mohale have been reported to have met on the dance floor at this year's Durban July festival

Somizi's estranged husband was said to have been with YouTuber Lasizwe on the dance floor where Somizi was hosting

Twitter users reacted to the news because the couple's divorce has been controversial, with heated claims on both sides being made public

Somizi and Mohale Motaung have been reported to have bumped into each other.

Somizi and Mohale were reportedly to have shared awkward glances at this year's Durban July dance floor. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

This comes after the two attended this year's Durban July, which took place this past weekend.

According to SowetanLive, the Idols SA judge and estranged husband Motaung bumped into each other on the dance floor during DJ Tira's VVIP Afrotainment marquee, where Somizi was hosting alongside Big Brother Mzansi finalist Themba Broly.

The publication further reported that Mohale was with his new friend YouTuber Lasizwe and all eyes were on them, with everyone expecting a reaction from Somizi.

Somizi and Lasizwe have had an ongoing feud. According to The South African news publication, the Youtuber once confirmed that they do not get along.

“He is undoubtedly talented but as a person, the vibes with him and I? No,” said Lasizwe.

“I believe you can’t be in the same circle as someone who is doing the same thing as you, but individually, give me zero for him,” he continued.

There was nothing out of the ordinary that happened. Instead, SowetanLive has reported that he took to the dance floor to enjoy the evening, as did Somizi. There had been no major tension, just a few glances here and there, according to news reports by SowetanLive.

Fans have reacted to these new developments in Somizi and estranged Huband Mohale's controversial unplanned meeting that involved Lasizwe.

@TEB_G90 said:

"If this isn’t a message then I don’t know what Is. Lasizwe just said we were never mates."

@finestmabena01 added:

"Lasizwe and Mohale.. Didn't see that coming "

@CORNEiMthi78 wrote:

"Mohale will use you. Be aware mfana wam."

'Living the dream with Somizi': Savage remarks about Mohale Motaung by Somizi Mhlongo leaves Mzansi floored

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo's breakup with Mohale Motaung has been a spectacle for Mzansi to witness on Living the Dream With Somizi.

The reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo recently said goodbye to his ex Mohale Motaung by putting away his items that were still in Somizi's house.

Speaking to the directors of Living the Dream With Somizi while packing Mohale's things away, Somizi said:

"Not even once did I think that one day I would be packing his clothes and that our marriage would be ending.”

For his final words about Mohale, Somizi Mhlongo added:

"Rest in peace."

