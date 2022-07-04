Paxton Fielies, Idols SA winner, has blessed her Instagram followers with her honey vocals in her latest song cover

This comes after one of her followers requested that she should cover Ariana Grande's My Hair which she did not hesitate to shoot the video

Fans have since filled her Instagram comments section with compliments after she posted the video of herself singing

Paxton Fielies has her Instagram followers wishing she was still on Idols South Africa (Idols SA) and blessing them with her vocals every Sunday after she posted a cover of Ariana Grande's My Hair.

'Idols SA' Paxton Fielies has shown her vocal ability in a new Ariana Grande cover. Image: @paxtonfielies_/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

This song was requested by one of Fielies' followers, and she has posted the following on her Instagram:

"As requested by @that_guywithcurls , here’s “ my hair” by @arianagrande ," said Paxton in a caption containing the video.

Fielies' followers have responded by saying:

@carissacupido said:

"The talent "

@ruvimbo_nyamaka wrote:

"My favorite song ❤️❤️"

@aqeemahwilliams added:

"Goosebumps throughout the video."

The Idols SA winner is no stranger to sharing song covers on social media; in fact, her music career began with her posting covers of different songs for her followers.

The singer has previously credited Idols SA for the amount of support her covers receive after TshisaLive contacted her.

"I literally went from doing covers on my socials and getting max 300 views to performing on stage for millions of people every week! It was a huge adjustment for me, especially because I’m very introverted, but it all worked out in the end! "

'Idols SA' bids long time judges Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi adieu: "Fresh approach"

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi learnt with surprise in January 2022 that M-Net and Mzansi Magic will not be retaining Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi as judges for the upcoming season of Idols SA (South Africa).

MultiChoice-owned broadcast satellite service DStv announced they were pursuing a new approach to stay competitive for the 18th season of the popular singing competition, News24 reported.

The broadcasting service expressed gratitude to Randall, who had been on the show since the first episode was aired on 10 March 2002, and Unathi, who was the judge on the last 10 seasons, for their time as judges.

