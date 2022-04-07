Members of the EFF have demanded that billionaire Johann Rupert redistribute his land by handing him a list of demands

Leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, gave Rupert 14 days to respond to the list of demands when they marched to his farms

Malema probed Rupert and his family's property ownership and how the land came to belong to them in the first place

CAPE TOWN - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have demanded the redistribution of land owned by businessman Johann Rupert while handing over a list of demands.

The billionaire has two weeks to respond to the demands and is urged to execute measures to expedite the fair redistribution of his land.

Members of the EFF have handed a list of demands over to Johann Rupert. Image: Victoria O'Regan/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The EFF marched to Rupert’s farms in Stellenbosch and Mpumalanga on Wednesday, April 6 on the anniversary of Jan Van Riebeek’s arrival to Cape Town. Malema also enquired about the number of properties that Rupert’s family owns and how they came into possession of the land, according to Eyewitness News.

Malema also accused Rupert of having his hands in several businesses and organisations, as well as the South African judiciary. The picketers also urged Rupert to disclose his offshore bank records, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans have their say on Malema’s comments

@ThinkFoYourself commented:

“If that amounts to slander, surely Mr Rupert must be seeing his lawyers by now?”

@Zoomer62503227 shared:

“I suggest that Mr Rupert lay defamation charges against this Malema character. The more we put the cult leader in his place, the better!”

@Nompu90570329 said:

“Hands of Rupert, we love our wine.”

@G_King18 posted:

“Down with Rupert, down with the political funding Oppenheimer, down with land thieves and down with the ANC for protecting and preserving white dominance for 3 decades in SA.”

@withPSAF shared:

“Rupert has invested more in SA than the illegal immigrants Julius said must find creative ways to enter South Africa. Who pulled out our railways, and power cables and damaged our infrastructure, turned our CBDs into slums.”

