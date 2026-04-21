University of Johannesburg graduate Dylan Martheze achieved a cum laude LLM while setting a new faculty record for the fastest dissertation completion

He completed his master’s dissertation in just seven months, combining academic excellence with practical legal experience gained through internships and research roles

His specialised research in banking law, focusing on financial sanctions, is already gaining recognition and will be published at a major legal conference

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Some students finish their postgraduate degrees quietly, while others leave a mark that shifts expectations entirely. At the University of Johannesburg, one law graduate has done exactly that. Dylan Martheze didn’t just complete his Master of Laws; he did it with distinction and at a pace that has never been seen before in the faculty’s history.

A University of Johannesburg law graduate had proudly celebrated achieving a cum laude LLM, setting a new academic benchmark. Image: UJ

Source: Facebook

The Faculty of Law at the University of Johannesburg is celebrating an exceptional academic milestone after Dylan Martheze graduated cum laude with a Master of Laws (LLM), setting a new record for the fastest dissertation completion. Martheze completed his dissertation in just seven months, an achievement that required intense discipline, planning and a clear sense of purpose. His focus area, banking law, was not a случай choice. He had already identified dozens of potential research topics before settling on his final study, showing an unusual level of preparation and commitment.

His academic journey was not limited to the classroom. Alongside his studies, he worked as a Senior Academic Tutor, gained experience at top law firms such as Bowmans, Eversheds Sutherland and Weber Wentzel, and contributed as a research consultant in the financial sector. These experiences helped shape both his practical and academic understanding of the field.

Dylan makes Mzansi proud with his academics

His dissertation explored targeted financial sanctions, a complex and often overlooked area of law. The study examined how effective current regulatory frameworks are, concluding that while they work, there are still gaps that can be exploited. It’s the kind of research that doesn’t just sit on a shelf; it feeds directly into real-world legal and financial systems.

He is set to publish a book chapter at the Annual Banking Law Update Conference, further cementing his position as a rising voice in the field. Reflecting on his journey, he credits his supervisors for their support and guidance, highlighting how mentorship played a key role in his success. He also acknowledges that his academic path didn’t start perfectly, but improved over time through consistent effort and focus.

Now working as a candidate legal practitioner at ENS, Martheze has his sights set on passing his board exams and continuing to build his expertise. But his ambitions go beyond that. He has made it clear that he wants to contribute meaningfully to both legal practice and academia, particularly in banking law. Briefly News reached out for comment and there was no response at the time of publication.

A group of University of Johannesburg graduates had gathered in their gowns and caps, marking a joyful moment of achievement on campus. Image: UJ

Source: Facebook

3 Other Briefly News stories about graduates

CPUT graduate Thandi Javu was denied entry to her graduation ceremony after security said someone had already checked in under her name.

A young man shared a deeply personal transformation story, reflecting on his journey from drug addiction to becoming a university graduate.

An AFDA graduate surprised everyone by modelling across the stage and adding a sassy dance before receiving his belt during the academic procession.

Source: Briefly News