The niece of TV personality Tsekeleke went on social media recently to vent about her recent experience with Rea Tsotella

Neo Tholo and her family were invited on the Moja Love show, where chaos ensued between her family and Tsekeleke

Tholo accused the host Bishop Makamu of having a hidden agenda against her and her mom

Tsekeleke and his niece, Neo Tholo, are at loggerheads. Image: Tsekeleke 102, Neo Tholo

Things between Tsekeleke and his niece, Neo Tholo, are still shaky. The family appeared on the latest episode of Rea Tsotella, and there was a clear division among them.

Neo Tholo took to Facebook to vent about the Moja Love TV host, Bishop Makamu, saying he treated her and her mother unfairly. Many people assume that Tsekeleke was arrested for this incident, which happened on the show.

Tholo lashes at Makamu

In a Facebook rant on 8 October 2025, Tholo said that she and her mother were humiliated. Tholo accused the host Bishop Makamu of having a hidden agenda against her and her mom

"Rea Tsotella was called to humiliate my mother and me. The crowd was already told to go against my mother and I. It does not matter if I made sense or not. The crowd was programmed to hate my mother and I. Literally, everyone was against us, including Bishop Makamu," she wrote.

She then accused the pastor of failing to intervene when her uncle, Tsekeleke, assaulted her.

"Bishop Makamu saw this guy assaulting and insulting me after he lied next to him, and he said nothing. I will forever fight for myself," she said. "Funny part is, he assaulted me after he called his police friend next to Makamu and said I hit him. Now on 161, he said he hit me because I said his thing is small," she laughed. "Jokes aside, this guy, my ex-uncle, is a liar."

Tsekeleke and his family was on 'Rea Tsotella.' Image: Tsekeleke 102

In another post, she denied provoking her uncle

Mzansi reacts to Tholo's claims

Mzansi seems to be taking sides, and it is not Tsekelekes.

Margaret Moatshes said:

"Tsekelele is a problem. He lies and is just out of place."

Hlonepho Lilian Chauke replied:

"I am proud of you babe, even when people say bad stuff about you, you don't care."

Boitumelo Tshenye Manaka asked:

"Painful as it is sisi, just keep on praying for your uncle. How can you agree to be in a relationship where there is another man?"

Valentine Mathabo slammed Makamu:

"How can a pastor allow a person to call you names in his presence and on his show as a pastor? I am disappointed. Pastors are human, too. But this particular one was my role model. He just lowered his standard on this one. You are a Christian and a child of God. Please let’s move on. Just cancel him."

