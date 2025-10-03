Tsekeleke, born Mixon Tholo, confirmed that he will be hosting a symbolic solo wedding

The reality TV star and choreographer shared details of the wedding, such as the venue and time

He also disclosed that after the symbolic wedding, he intends to get married to Black Cat Girl

Tsekeleke confirmed plans to marry himself.

Popular choreographer and reality TV star Tsekeleke is set to walk down the aisle, but there is a twist.

The social media sensation, born Mixon Tholo, has dominated news headlines for the wrong reasons. Now, Tsekeleke, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting his niece, said he will have a symbolic wedding.

Tsekeleke to hold solo wedding ceremony

In an interview with Daily Sun, the 40-year-old Lose It Or Lose Me star shared details of his symbolic wedding. The reality TV star from Mabopane in Tshwane, told the publication that he would be having a solo wedding on Friday, 3 October 2025.

“On Friday, it's my wedding, and I will be putting a ring on my finger," he said.

He disclosed that the wedding will take place at 3 PM at his home, and his fans will be able to witness the symbolic occasion on social media.

"I will be alone in my room, but I will be going live for my fans and followers to witness this occasion," he said.

Tsekeleke shared that he would be buying his ring on Friday morning.

"I'm going to buy the ring in the morning," he said.

Tsekeleke announces wedding plans with Black Cat Girl

He said the wedding is a symbol of self-love and healing. In his conversation with Daily Sun, Tsekeleke urged South Africans and his fans to take time to show themselves some love.

"If you don't love yourself, how is someone else going to love you?"

He also disclosed that after his symbolic wedding on 3 October, he would be tying the knot with Black Cat Girl, who previously addressed rumours that they had rekindled their romance after a messy public breakup.

"After marrying myself, I will be marrying a woman I love, Black Cat Girl," Tsekeleke said.

Tsekeleke announced wedding plans with ex-girlfriend Black Cat Girl.

Why Tsekeleke and Black Cat Girl broke up

According to a report by Daily Sun, Tsekeleke's weight put a strain on his relationship with Black Cat Girl.

Before they officially broke up, Black Cat Girl had not been happy in their relationship for some time. She revealed in the first episode of Lose It Or Lose Me that Tsekeleke's massive physique was weighing heavily on her, as he couldn't fend for himself anymore:

"He wasn't this big when I met him. Now, he has gained more weight. He can't wear his shoes or put on his socks; I have to do that for him. His only job is to wake up and take a bath, and even that I help him with."

