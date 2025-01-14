Social media dancer Tsekelele has reportedly obtained a court order against his girlfriend, Black Cat

He has also allegedly moved out from their home and moved back home with family, who are now handling his career

This is all because of their booking fee dispute, as they have decided to take over his bookings

Tsekelele has obtained an order against his girlfriend Black Cat.

Tsekeleke's family relieve Black Cat booking duties

Social media influencer Tsekelele and his family had obtained a court order against his girlfriend, Black Cat. This is allegedly because they suspect her of mishandling his booking fees.

It is also reported that Tsekeleke has also allegedly moved out from their home and moved back home with family. The family has taken over his career.

@MDNnewss took to X to share the video the family made, making this announcement.

Mzansi split over Tsekeleke's family's decision

Social media users are split over the family's decision to take over Tsekeleke's bookings. Some people questioned whether Tsekeleke's family knew anything about the music industry. He and Dr Malinga had a fallout, and he is no longer his manager.

@Blaq_Mo accused:

"First, it was Skomota, now also Tsekeleke. These kids are exploited for financial gain. Within families and outside alike."

@Melo_Malebo said:

"They should be helping him get healthy, not trying to exploit him."

@TMNLMNKRL shared:

"These guys think bookings just come nje. Black Cat was doing a lot of work getting Tsekeleke bookings, will they manage?"

@nottokollo said:

"Tseki was booked because of Dr Malinga lets not wait n see if he will get those bookings."

@DjlebzitoTsm shared:

"Unfortunately, those booking gates have been closed. You can't use someone's connections while they don't benefit, Ka mina Ka wena."

@custy_kgadi stated:

"As if they still going to book him again."

@MzansiJoker asked:

"Why can't the family see that the issue is the weight."

@BBK29_ claimed:

"This is his end. It is his own family that will finish him off. They now want money to support their own multiple kids who can't stop eating from different fathers using his money."

Tsekeleke and girlfriend wear homeless clothing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tsekeleke and Black Cat trended on social media after they were spotted dressed like homeless people.

It was alleged that the influencer and his lover disguised themselves as homeless people, asking for donations.

