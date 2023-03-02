Lady Opens Up About Date Ditching Her After 45 Seconds, Video Stirs Funny Reactions Online
- One lady decided that one bad dating experience would not scar her and opened up about how her date ditched her within less than a minute of meeting her
- The woman said she met the gent online and within 45 seconds, he was asking ]if he could move his car and never came back
- Some social media users found the story to be humorous, others, on the other hand, suggested that the lady may have catfished her date
A lady has bravely taken to social media to share a video opening up about a date that went very wrong.
The woman noted that she met the guy on an app called Hinge and they decided to go on a date.
TikTok user, Raychfayce, captioned her video:
“It’s ok, you can laugh, it’s funny.”
Here is the video:
Netizens reacted to the lady’s date disaster
Raychfayce’s disastrous date story stirred funny reactions in peeps. Some suggested she had catfished the guy.
Here are some of the top reactions:
Familyguywatcher374929579 said:
“Y’all gotta stop catfishing us.”
user4572385574899 wrote:
“I had a guy fake having MS five minutes into mine. Happened last week.”
Steve's Peeves added:
“At least he texted you. Many would have blocked you and left.”
Clipittyclopp joked:
“I mean technically he did move his car. Away from you, the restaurant, and closer to his house.”
Alicia Manning noted:
“This happened to me too and I watched him drive off, have to u-turn to go the right way and drive past me standing there.”
Jessrogrogjess reacted:
“Honestly, the number of dates I knew 45 seconds in that it was a no, but stuck with it and regretted it [are many]. I wish I had his follow-through.”
