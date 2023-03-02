One lady decided that one bad dating experience would not scar her and opened up about how her date ditched her within less than a minute of meeting her

The woman said she met the gent online and within 45 seconds, he was asking ]if he could move his car and never came back

Some social media users found the story to be humorous, others, on the other hand, suggested that the lady may have catfished her date

A lady has bravely taken to social media to share a video opening up about a date that went very wrong.

Raychfayce was ditched by her date within 45 seconds. Image: Raychfayce.

Source: TikTok

The woman noted that she met the guy on an app called Hinge and they decided to go on a date.

TikTok user, Raychfayce, captioned her video:

“It’s ok, you can laugh, it’s funny.”

Here is the video:

Netizens reacted to the lady’s date disaster

Raychfayce’s disastrous date story stirred funny reactions in peeps. Some suggested she had catfished the guy.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Familyguywatcher374929579 said:

“Y’all gotta stop catfishing us.”

user4572385574899 wrote:

“I had a guy fake having MS five minutes into mine. Happened last week.”

Steve's Peeves added:

“At least he texted you. Many would have blocked you and left.”

Clipittyclopp joked:

“I mean technically he did move his car. Away from you, the restaurant, and closer to his house.”

Alicia Manning noted:

“This happened to me too and I watched him drive off, have to u-turn to go the right way and drive past me standing there.”

Jessrogrogjess reacted:

“Honestly, the number of dates I knew 45 seconds in that it was a no, but stuck with it and regretted it [are many]. I wish I had his follow-through.”

