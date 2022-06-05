Born May 2nd 1989, Alex Aniston is the younger paternal half brother to the renowned American Friends actress, producer, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston. He has recently made headlines; sadly, the reasons are not very pleasant. So what does Alex Aniston do for a living?

Jennifer Aniston's sibling, her younger paternal half-brother, Alex Aniston is a walking controversy. His story starts with a bright future in Hollywood as an actor, he was dating a beautiful girlfriend, and they had two lovely kids. Then, shockingly, he quit Hollywood and began selling animal skulls in the process leaving his kids and girlfriend with no support, and then moves on to a new relationship. Who is Alex Aniston and where is he now?

Alex Aniston's profiles

Full name Alexander John Aniston Nickname Aja Nezitic Last name Aniston Nationality American Date of birth May 2nd, 1989 Age 33 years in 2022 Birth City Los Angeles, California Birth Country United States Father's name John Aniston Father's profession Actor Mother's name Sherry Rooney Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Horoscope Taurus Marital status Dating Girlfriend Kiri Peita No. of children 2 Siblings Jennifer Aniston & John T. Melick Alex Aniston's height 172.7 cm Net worth Approx. $10 Million

Alex Aniston's age

Alex was born on May 2nd 1989, in Los Angeles, California. His birth names are Alexander John Aniston, but he uses the nickname Aja Nezitic. He would have celebrated his 33rd year of age in 2022. He was born into a creative and Christian family.

Alex Aniston's mother, Sherry Rooney, is an actress known for Search for Tomorrow (1951), The Fall Guy (1981), Who Is Harry Kellerman, and Why Is He Saying Those Terrible Things About Me? (1971). His father is John Aniston, an actor famous for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the NBC daytime drama series Days of Our Lives. Sherry and John have been married since June 14th, 1984.

Alex Aniston's siblings

He also has a half-brother, John T. Melick and his half-sister, Jennifer Aniston. This is because his father was married twice. John Aniston was first married to Nancy Dow, Jennifer Aniston's mother. Nancy Dow is also a Hollywood star with famous roles in movies like The Wild Wild West, The Beverly Hillbillies, Mr Terrific, and much more blockbusters.

Personal life

Alex has two kids with his ex-girlfriend Adriane Hallek. They have a son named Ryan, born in 2014 and a daughter, Kira, born in 2016. He, however, does not visit his children or pay any form of child support. He is currently dating Kiri Peita, an Australian veterinary technician.

Alex Aniston's career

Alex started his career as an actor, screenwriter, producer and musician. However, he branched away from the film industry and tried his hand at being an artist. He currently sells animal skull heads at taxidermy events. Furthermore, Alex's friends describe him as very artistic; he makes his clothes and uses different bicycle parts to make his bikes.

Alex Aniston's net worth

What does Alex Aniston do for a living? Several websites estimate his net worth to be $10 million, acquired from his animal skull business and his previous work in the film industry. He has not publicly confirmed this. According to sources, he is a traveller and moves from one place to another, during which he makes an income cleaning roadkill animals and selling them at taxidermy events.

Alex comes from a wealthy background, a family of actors. Both his father, John and his sister Jennifer are successful actors. His 87-year-old father has appeared in several movies and has a $10 million net worth. Meanwhile, his sister Jennifer is an A-lister in the Hollywood film industry with a $300 million net worth. However, Alex seems to have chosen an unconventional path.

Latest news

It is no secret that Alex tries his best to keep away from the limelight with a purpose. Otherwise, with a famous sister and father, he would be in the headlines while attending A-list events. After splitting up with his ex, the mother of his kids, Alex moved to the California suburbs with his new girlfriend, Kiri.

Alex and Jennifer Aniston, the half-siblings have an estranged relationship. Alex is many things; one of them could be brave. To leave his multi-million family's lifestyle and go on the road to sell animal skulls is something else. But, we keep wondering if the news about him being a 'deadbeat' dad will settle, or is this only the beginning of a sad narrative? Only time will tell.

