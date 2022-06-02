Who is Katianna Stoermer Coleman? Age, parents, siblings, profiles

Being an international celebrity like Zendaya often means that you are constantly under the scope of the media. It also means that your personal life is no longer private and those closest to you become famous by association. This has been the case for Katianna Stoermer Coleman, popularly known as Zendaya's sister.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zendaya and her sisters attend Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Chris Polk

Source: Getty Images

Katianna Stoermer Coleman has maintained a low profile. She currently does not have any verified social media accounts and is rarely seen in public.

Katianna Stoermer Coleman's profiles

Full name Katianna Stoermer Coleman Gender Female Year of birth 1999 Place of birth Oakland, California, United States Katianna Stoermer Coleman's age 21 years (As of 2022) Famous for Being Zendaya's sister Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Language English Religion Christian Mother Claire Stoermer Father Kazember Ajamu Coleman Siblings Kaylee, Zendaya, Annabella, Austine and Julien

Biography

When was Katianna Stoermer Coleman born? She was born in 1999 in Oakland, California, United States. She is currently 21 years old, and she is of mixed race.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Who are Katianna Stoermer Coleman's parents?

Kazembe Ajamu Coleman attends The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Jonathan Leibson

Source: Getty Images

Katianna was born to Kazember Ajamu Coleman, who is Zendaya's manager and former teacher and his wife in his first marriage. She is one of six children, with three sisters, Kaylee, Zendaya and Annabella, and two brothers, Austine and Julien.

Since Katiana is not seen in the limelight, there is not much known about her life.

Are Zendaya's siblings adopted?

None of the Coleman children is adopted. Zendaya is, however, the half-sister of the children. Katianna Stoermer Coleman and Zendaya share the same father as the rest of their siblings but not the same mother. After Kazember married Claire Stoermer, they had Zendaya on the 1st of September 1996, and she is presently 25 years old.

Zendaya's mother taught at several inner-city schools in the area, including a Shakespeare Academy in Oakland, where she first became interested in arts.

She felt compelled to be by her mother's side as Claire taught her pupils, and she determined that this was something she wanted to follow as a job and lifelong interest.

Is Zendaya a triplet?

Zendaya is among the youngest of six children, and as far as we know, she is the only famous one. She also is not a twin or triplet, or quadruplet.

What race is Zendaya Coleman?

Their father is African American with roots in Arkansas, while her mother has German and Scottish ancestry. Her name is derived from the Shona language and means "to give thanks."

How did Zendaya become famous?

Zendaya kicked off her career as an actress at Disney. The multi-talented actress made her television debut in 2010 on the adolescent sitcom Shake It Up, in which she co-starred alongside long-time friend Bella Thorne. She began working at the age of 14 and continued until the show's third and final season in 2013.

Zendaya movies and TV shows

Actor Zendaya (L) and her sister Katianna at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

She has appeared in films such as:

Euphoria

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Greatest Showman

Spider-Man: Far from Home

Spider-Man: Homecoming

KC Undercover

Malcolm & Marie

Space Jam: A New Legacy

24 Jump Street

Spies in Disguise

Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B

Smallfoot

Pixie Hollow Games

The Hollywood star has always been appreciative of her parents for their support and for keeping her grounded. She also looks up to her older siblings as her inspiration.

Katianna Stoermer Coleman still maintains a low profile. However, from the family photos Zendaya has posted online, the large family looks happy together.

READ ALSO: Who is Robert Ellis Silberstein? Age, children, wife, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Robert Ellis Silberstein. He is an American businessman and music executive who is best known for being the first husband of the renowned singer Diana Ross.

He is also the father of Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross. So, how well do you know the entrepreneur?

Source: Briefly News