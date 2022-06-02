Who is Katianna Stoermer Coleman? Age, parents, siblings, profiles
Being an international celebrity like Zendaya often means that you are constantly under the scope of the media. It also means that your personal life is no longer private and those closest to you become famous by association. This has been the case for Katianna Stoermer Coleman, popularly known as Zendaya's sister.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Katianna Stoermer Coleman has maintained a low profile. She currently does not have any verified social media accounts and is rarely seen in public.
Katianna Stoermer Coleman's profiles
|Full name
|Katianna Stoermer Coleman
|Gender
|Female
|Year of birth
|1999
|Place of birth
|Oakland, California, United States
|Katianna Stoermer Coleman's age
|21 years (As of 2022)
|Famous for
|Being Zendaya's sister
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Language
|English
|Religion
|Christian
|Mother
|Claire Stoermer
|Father
|Kazember Ajamu Coleman
|Siblings
|Kaylee, Zendaya, Annabella, Austine and Julien
Biography
When was Katianna Stoermer Coleman born? She was born in 1999 in Oakland, California, United States. She is currently 21 years old, and she is of mixed race.
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Who are Katianna Stoermer Coleman's parents?
Katianna was born to Kazember Ajamu Coleman, who is Zendaya's manager and former teacher and his wife in his first marriage. She is one of six children, with three sisters, Kaylee, Zendaya and Annabella, and two brothers, Austine and Julien.
Since Katiana is not seen in the limelight, there is not much known about her life.
Are Zendaya's siblings adopted?
None of the Coleman children is adopted. Zendaya is, however, the half-sister of the children. Katianna Stoermer Coleman and Zendaya share the same father as the rest of their siblings but not the same mother. After Kazember married Claire Stoermer, they had Zendaya on the 1st of September 1996, and she is presently 25 years old.
Zendaya's mother taught at several inner-city schools in the area, including a Shakespeare Academy in Oakland, where she first became interested in arts.
She felt compelled to be by her mother's side as Claire taught her pupils, and she determined that this was something she wanted to follow as a job and lifelong interest.
Is Zendaya a triplet?
Zendaya is among the youngest of six children, and as far as we know, she is the only famous one. She also is not a twin or triplet, or quadruplet.
What race is Zendaya Coleman?
Their father is African American with roots in Arkansas, while her mother has German and Scottish ancestry. Her name is derived from the Shona language and means "to give thanks."
How did Zendaya become famous?
Zendaya kicked off her career as an actress at Disney. The multi-talented actress made her television debut in 2010 on the adolescent sitcom Shake It Up, in which she co-starred alongside long-time friend Bella Thorne. She began working at the age of 14 and continued until the show's third and final season in 2013.
Zendaya movies and TV shows
She has appeared in films such as:
- Euphoria
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Greatest Showman
- Spider-Man: Far from Home
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- KC Undercover
- Malcolm & Marie
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- 24 Jump Street
- Spies in Disguise
- Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B
- Smallfoot
- Pixie Hollow Games
The Hollywood star has always been appreciative of her parents for their support and for keeping her grounded. She also looks up to her older siblings as her inspiration.
Katianna Stoermer Coleman still maintains a low profile. However, from the family photos Zendaya has posted online, the large family looks happy together.
READ ALSO: Who is Robert Ellis Silberstein? Age, children, wife, career, profiles, net worth
Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Robert Ellis Silberstein. He is an American businessman and music executive who is best known for being the first husband of the renowned singer Diana Ross.
He is also the father of Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross. So, how well do you know the entrepreneur?
Source: Briefly News