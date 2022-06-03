Annabella Stoermer Coleman's bio: Little known facts about Zendaya's sister

Sisters often have a unique closeness that is difficult to describe. It is hard for their personal lives to stay unaffected when one appears in public while the other does not. Annabella Stoermer Coleman, the sister of Zendaya, is in a similar situation. However, she and her half-sister Zendeya still maintain a good relationship even after Zendaya shone in celebrity. Who is Annabella? Does Zendaya have a sister?

Annabella Stoermer is Zendeya's sister, a Hollywood star, but she prefers to live her life from the limelight. Photo: @zendaya on Instagram (modified by author)

Annabella Stoermer Coleman became famous when her half-sister became a well-known celebrity thanks to her wildly successful acting career. There are, however, few known facts about Annabella. So let's learn more about Zendaya's siblings and interesting facts.

Annabella Stoermer's profiles

Full name Annabella Stoermer Coleman Gender Female Year of birth 1999 Age 22 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Oakland, California, United States of America Current residence Oakland, California Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman Step-mother Claire Stoermer Siblings 5 Relationship status Single Known for being Zendeya's sister

Annabella Stoermer Coleman's age

Her age is speculated to be 22 years as of 2022; however, this information has not been officiated. Details about her early life, education and profession remain unknown since not much is available to the public.

As such, Annabella Stoermer Coleman's birthday remains a mystery to the public as well.

Who are Annabella Stoermer Coleman's parents?

Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, her father, is a gym instructor of African-American heritage. After reconnecting with his Nigerian heritage, his father changed his name even as he was born Samuel David Coleman.

Little is known of Annabella's biological mother, but her stepmother is Claire Stoermer, an elementary school teacher. Coleman met Claire while teaching in an Oakland high school, and the two married soon after. Annabella's stepmother is a former teacher who now runs her handcrafted jewellery line, Kizzmet Jewellery.

Her father is Kazembe Ajamu while her stepmother is Claire Stoermer. Annabella's real mom is a mystery to the public. Photo: Bill MacCay

Who are Zendaya's siblings?

Zendaya, the famous Hollywood actress and the only biological daughter of Claire and Kazembe Coleman, has five half-siblings. Her half-sisters are Katianna, Kaylee, and Annabella. Does Zendaya have a brother? She has two half brothers named Austin and Julien.

Is Zendaya a twin?

There are no reports stating she has a twin. There were rumours in late 2019 that the Emmy Award winner had a twin sibling. This comes after photos of Aisha Mian, a fellow actress, YouTuber, and social media star, surfaced online. Aisha Main has starred in TV shows such as Netflix Dreams (2020), 2020), House of Creators (2021), and More Than Just Me (2021).

Who is Katianna? Fondly referred to as Kizzi, she is Annabella's younger sister. Katianna is a mother of two and married. Zendeya revealed in a 2019 interview with Vogue that her sister lives in Oakland, California.

Imani and Isys are the names of her two daughters. Zendaya and Katianna have a lot in common. In an interview with Times Magazine, she revealed that her sister is one of the most influential people in her life.

Who is Julien Stoermer Coleman?

He is the firstborn son in the Coleman family. Julien, also known as EZ prefers to keep his personal life private; thus no details about him have been revealed. He is married to Sonja, and together they have three children.

Does Annabella Stoermer Coleman have an Instagram account?

We could not find the celebrity's sister on any social media platforms. The actress's sister is nowhere to be seen talking about her specific interests. As such, pictures of Annabella Stoermer Coleman are not easily found online.

Is Chloe Coleman related to Zendaya?

The two are not related, but they are fellow actresses. Chloe rose to prominence after portraying Skye Carlson in HBO's Big Little Lies miniseries. She was cast in the film My Spy in 2019. Prior to her spotlight, she did short films and modelling on America's Next Top Model in 2013.

Is Zendaya with Tom Holland?

Zendaya and fellow actor Tom Holland, the Spiderman star were photographed in 2021, spending quality time together. The two have allegedly been dating for a while.

Like her older brother Jullien, Annabella Stoermer Coleman has little known facts online. The privacy of Annabella's siblings has been respected, and surprisingly, the majority of their birth dates have yet to be released. But, unlike Zendaya, the siblings, especially Annabella, have remained remarkably anonymous.

