The recent xenophobic violence has been brewing for some time and erupted when the protests took place

The recent violence that overtook Diepsloot has social media users talking. Diepsloot has been trending on social media over the weekend.

Social media users shared their opinions and experiences online. Photo credit: @KING58695146

Source: Twitter

Xenophobic violence erupted during protests with the police being called in to restore order. Some have criticised the police for their treatment of people following the protests.

Briefly News took a look at what people were saying online following the violent protests.

Here is what social media users had to say

@Nomazulu_nommy:

"I Am a Zimbabwean immigrant in South Africa and I might be killed one day when I Am not carrying my passport. A brother has been stoned and burnt to death because he had no passport.He paid by his life. #Diepsloot #Zimbabweans #unitednations #HumanRights"

@Mtho_G_Mthethwa:

"I lived in Sunnyside for 8 years. I know what these so-called “African brothers” are capable of. That’s why I don’t go around claiming people as my brothers and sisters when they don’t consider us as their brothers and sisters. #Diepsloot"

@CMogoeng:

"The death of Elvis Nyathi a black man burnt alive by black people in Diepsloot South Africa should serve as a reminder that just going around profiling other blacks leads to vigilantism. A black man shouldn’t die for what’s happening in South Africa! RIP to his family."

@OstrichStrategy:

"Diepsloot is a war zone between South Africans & Zimbos: 7 South Africans were killed, 1 Zimbabwean killed. Because Zimbabweans are special the whole of South Africa is morning, flags have been lowered for Zimbabweans. But not a word about slaughtered South Africans ."

Source: Briefly News