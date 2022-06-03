Who is Jean Muggli? Age, children, husband, arrest, career, profiles, net worth

Jean Muggli is famously known as the ex-wife of Michael Strahan, a former American footballer and TV personality. Before marrying the NFL player, Jean was a cosmetic store manager in Manhattan. Unfortunately, the couple went their separate ways after seven years of marriage. So, what else is known about her?

Jean Strahan, the ex-wife of New York Giants' defensive end Michael Strahan, sits in Essex County Family Court in Newark, N.J., during divorce proceedings. Photo: Michael Albans/NY Daily News Archive

Source: Getty Images

Who is Michael Strahan's ex-wife? Jean Muggli gained immense fame after marrying Michael Strahan. Several years after their divorce, many people still consider her a celebrity. In 2021, her name hit the headlines after being arrested for allegedly assaulting someone. Her bio highlights all the juicy details you need to know about her life.

Jean Muggli’s profile summary

Birth name Jean Muggli Gender Female Date of birth 3 November 1965 Age 56 years years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Carson, North Dakota, USA Current residence North Dakota, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’ 8” Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light brown Father Anthony Alphonse Muggli Mother Marry Muggli Siblings Denise, Timmy, David, Carolee, and Scott Marital status Divorced Ex-partners Michael Strahan Children Sophia, Isabella Profession Cosmetic store manager Net worth $13.2 million

Jean Muggli’s biography

Strahan's ex-wife hails from Carson, North Dakota, in the USA. She was born into the family of Anthony Alphonse Muggli and Mary Muggli. Does she have siblings? Yes. She comes from a family of five children. Jean Muggli's siblings are Denise, Timmy, David, Carolee, and Scott.

Considering Jean's secretive nature, there is nothing in the public domain regarding her education and childhood experience. Jean Muggli's Instagram account is private too, making it difficult to know much about her.

How old is Jean Muggli Strahan?

Jean Strahan (R) and her sister, Denise Muggli, leave Essex County Family Court in Newark, N.J., after attending the last day of her divorce proceedings. Photo: Michael Albans/NY Daily News Archive

Source: Getty Images

As of June 2022, Jean Muggli's age is 56 years. She was born on the 3rd of November 1965, meaning that she will turn 57 years old in November. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

She is primarily known for being the ex-wife of Michael Strahan. In other words, there is little to report about her professional life. However, many sources claim that she was formerly a cosmetic manager at a Manhattan-based spa. It is this same place where Michael Strahan and Jean Muggli met.

What is Jean Muggli’s net worth?

She allegedly has a net worth of around $15 million. The money is primarily from her divorce settlement case with Michael Strahan. Generally, her divorce from the NFL star remains one of the most expensive celebrity divorces in the USA. In addition to the divorce settlement, she was awarded $18,000 monthly child support.

Who is Jean Muggli's spouse?

The North Dakota-based lady is presumably single at the time of writing. Since her messy separation from Michael, she has remained tight-lipped about her love life. She was the second wife of the former NFL star; Michael was previously married to Wanda Hutchins between 1992 and 1996. Muggli has also remained low-key for a considerable time.

Who is the mother of Michael Strahan's twins?

Isabella Strahan, host Michael Strahan, and Sophia Strahan (L-R) attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Jean is their biological mother. She shares the twins with the former NFL defensive end star. So, how old are Michael Strahan's girls? The girls were born in 2004, meaning that they are 18 years old as of 2022. Their names are Isabella and Sophie.

Jean Muggli's arrest

On 25th June 2021, she was arrested for a criminal contempt charge. She violated a protection order involving Marianne Ayer, the ex-girlfriend of Strahan. According to TMZ, Ayer also accused her of harassment, coercion, forceful toughing, and disorderly conduct. Her case will be mentioned in court on 26 July.

A video of her being arrested circulated on the internet. Speaking to The Sun, Marianne termed Muggli a sociopath and narcissist for attempting to distribute her topless photos. She said,

She [Jean] is a sociopath and narcissist. If you get in her path, she will say and do anything; she does not care. She is very scary, evil and vile. She is vindictive, dangerous and mad.

She added,

She started making all kinds of false allegations against my son Danny. I know she has mental health issues that are not being addressed.

Where does Jean Muggli Strahan live?

Before her arrest, she was staying together with Marianne in New York. After the incident, she reportedly moved back to North Dakota.

Body measurements and other stats

Strahan's ex-wife is reportedly 5 feet 8 inches (180 centimetres) tall. She also weighs 121 pounds (55 kg). Lastly, she has blonde hair and light brown eyes.

Celebrity marriages tend to attract the public’s attention, and Michael Strahan’s marriage to Jean Muggli was not an exception. Their messy divorce is among the most expensive celebrity divorces to date. The mother of two was involved in a run-in with the law in 2021, resulting in her arrest. The matter is set to be heard in court on 26 July 2022.

Source: Briefly News