Cassandra Marino’s bio: Little known facts about Caitlyn Jenner's daughter

Cassandra Marino is an American interior designer. She is popularly known as the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner), a retired decathlon gold medallist and TV personality. Cassandra does not enjoy being in the limelight, unlike her other family members. So, what is the little that is known about her?

Growing up in fame and affluence is always the dream of every child. However, it is not always the case for all, as is the case for Cassandra Marino. Despite coming from a celebrity family, she has kept much about herself under wraps. Even so, it is known that she is a wife and mother.

Cassandra Marino's profile summary

Birth name Cassandra Marino Gender Female Date of birth 10 June 1980 Age 41 years old (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 6’ 2” Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Body measurements in centimetres 38-30-38 Body measurements in centimetres 96-76-96 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Parents Caitlyn Jenner, Chrystie Scott Siblings Burt Jenner Step-siblings Brandon, Kylie, Kendall, Brody Jenner, Rob, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian Marital status Married Spouse Michael Marino Children Francesca Marino, Isabella Marino, Luke Marino Profession Interior designer Cassandra Marino's Instagram @cassandramarino

Cassandra Marino’s biography

She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Cassandra Marino's parents are Caitlyn Jenner and Chrystie Scott. The former was in the process of divorcing Chrystie when they discovered she was pregnant with Cassandra. As a result, she was raised by her older brother because Caitlyn was not present in her life.

Who are Cassandra Marino's siblings?

The interior designer has one older biological brother and seven step-siblings from Caitlyn Jenner’s side. Her biological brother is Burt Jenner. On the other hand, she is a step-sibling to Brandon, Kylie, Kendall, Brody Jenner, Rob, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian. But, unlike all her other siblings, she is the elusive one.

How old is Cassandra Marino now?

As of May 2022, Cassandra Marino's age is 41 years. She was born on 10 June 1980, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Professionally, Marino is an interior designer. According to her Instagram bio, she loves building houses and bringing new ideas to life. However, considering her secretive nature, it is unclear where her workplace is or the companies she has worked with.

What is Cassandra Marino's net worth?

She allegedly has a net worth of around $2 million. Her primary source of wealth is her interior designing career.

Who is Cassandra Marino’s husband?

The LA-born interior designer is married to Michael Marino. The couple reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in the presence of their close family members. Currently, they are blessed with three children, two boys and one girl. Their names are Francesca Marino, Luke Marino, and Isabella Marino. The family is currently residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Body measurements and other stats

Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter is 6 feet 2 inches (188) tall. She weighs around 194 pounds, which is equivalent to 88 kilograms. Additionally, she has blonde hair and grey eyes.

FAQs

Here are the frequently asked questions about the interior designer and her association with Jenner and other family members. They include:

Does Caitlyn Jenner talk to Cassandra Marino?

Yes. However, their relationship was not always the best since childhood. Caitlyn was absent from her life from childhood. In other words, she hardly saw Caitlyn when she was growing up. Also, Chrystie Scott went underground after the divorce.

According to an interview with the People magazine, she said the following about her current relationship with Jenner,

My relationship with Caitlyn is much better than with Bruce, but we still have a lot of work to do

She added,

We didn’t talk for years, and now we see each other every couple of weeks and talk on the phone, which I am grateful for. She’s happier and more appreciative of her family. She is trying harder and there is a softness to Caitlyn that is new to me. I think part of that is that when someone is happier, they are just nicer.

Is Cassandra Marino a Kardashian?

No. But they are related. She is the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Chrystie Scott. After divorcing her mother, Caitlyn married Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim Kardashian. During the time, she had not transitioned and was a male (Bruce Jenner). Bruce and Kris’s marriage resulted in the birth of two children, Kendall and Kylie.

Technically, Bruce is not the biological father of the Kardashians. Their biological father is Robert Kardashian.

Who is Casey Jenner's mom?

Her biological mother is Chrystie Scott. Like her, she does not enjoy being in the limelight. She, however, spoke about Jenner’s transition in 2015 in an interview with ABC News.

Do Kendall and Kylie have other siblings?

Yes. They have step-siblings from both their mother's and father's sides. From their father's side, the step-siblings are Kim, Rob, Khloé, and Kourtney. On the other hand, their step-siblings from Jenner’s side are Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino.

Cassandra Marino is an interior designer with a strong passion for building and improving homes. However, she is famously known as the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner. Additionally, she is a wife and mother of three.

