Who is Zola Hashatsi? Biography, age, girlfriend, arrest, pictures, profiles

Some actors are renowned for their controversies as they are for their thespian prowess. Zola Hashatsi is a case in point, as he has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. He was recently nabbed impersonating a medical practitioner and was charged with fraud. Zola burst into the limelight for his role as Shakes in the series Rhythm City and for hosting the travel show, My Mzansi Adventure.

Zola Hashatsi made his career debut in 2006. Photo: @zola_hashatsi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The former South African actor and recently turned Sangoma prefers to keep details about his personal life under the carpet and away from public scrutiny. Zola's biography sheds light on the lesser-known facts about him.

Zola Hashatsi's profile summary and bio

Full name Zola Hashatsi Nickname Zola Gender Male Date of birth October 16 1988 Age 35 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Education Technicol SA College Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Former actor, producer, TV host and humanitarian Net worth $300,000 Instagram @zola_hashatsi Twitter @zola_hashatsi

Zola Hashatsi's age

Hashatsi was born on October 16 1988, in Cape Town, South Africa. As of 2023, he is 35 years old. He holds South African nationality and is of Black ethnicity. Zola's zodiac sign is Libra.

The Mzansi humanitarian is active on all his social media platforms. Photo: @zola_hashatsi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zola Hashatsi's girlfriend

The television personality prefers to keep his love life details under wraps, as information on whether he has a girlfriend remains unknown.

Professional career

Zola made his career debut in 2006, directing and starring in a TV commercial for Outsurance. He also made an appearance in the soapie Scandal. In June 2006, Hashatsi co-presented Pearl Thusi on the TV show iCrew. A year later, in 2007, he hosted the kids' show Crazed Out. Later, the producer starred in the series Rhythm City and Our Stories.

In 2015, he hosted the tour show My Mzansi Adventure and co-hosted the celebrity magazine show Hush with Refilwe Modiselle. The former actor has also worked with famous icons such as Stephanie Sandows, Thabile Ngwato and Morena Sefatsa.

Zola Hashatsi Sangoma

The television personality prefers to keep his love life details under wraps. Photo: @zola_hashatsi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2022, the South African producer revealed that he had decided to answer and accept the call to serve as a healer (Sangoma). He said that after his great-grandmother died in 2009, she became his ancestor and would always protect him from evil spirits.

The producer also narrated how he had received the call to be a healer in 2009 but needed help understanding the message from his ancestor. The humanitarian also confirmed that he had embraced the calling and that although he still believes in the Lord, he is a child of the soil.

Zola Hashatsi's arrest

Hashatsi decided to ditch acting and enter the medical field without following the proper channel. He landed in hot soup after he was caught by a nurse attending to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital patients. The actor was allegedly arrested and charged with fraud and impersonating a medical officer.

However, he was later released on cash bail. Unfortunately, this was not the first time Zola was involved in controversy. In 2020, the humanitarian was nabbed drinking and driving after he was caught at a roadblock.

Zola Hashatsi's net worth

As of 2023, Zola's net worth is estimated at $300,000. He amassed this wealth from his successful career as an actor, producer and television personality. Hashatsi lives in Cape Town, South Africa.

It is undisputed that Zola Hashatsi is one of the most outstanding television personalities Mzansi has ever birthed. Despite facing numerous controversies, he has worked to raise his career ranks and become a household name in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Top 20 South African actors in Hollywood: actors who are making it big

Briefly posted a list of the top 20 South African actors in Hollywood. South African actors in Hollywood are the pride of Africa. "The Cinema of the United States" or "Hollywood" released its first film in 1910 and established its first movie studio on Sunset Boulevard by 1911. One way this American film industry embraces diversity is by hiring actors and actresses across the globe.

Mzansi leads among African countries with the most actors and actresses working in Hollywood. Top-rated South African actors have featured in notable American movies and series like Pretty Little Liars and Glee. These films are available on movie streaming sites like Netflix and Showmax.

Source: Briefly News