Sarah Jakes Roberts' children: Meet all TD Jakes' grandchildren

Besides her career success as a motivational speaker, pastor and author, Sarah Jakes Roberts wears a magnificent crown as a mother. However, her motherhood journey has faced harsh criticism since her kids have different fathers. Go through these details about Sarah Jakes Roberts' children as they unpack more.

Sarah Jakes is the daughter of Bishop TD Jakes. To the right is Sarah and her husband Touré Roberts in 2017. Photo: @sarahjakesroberts on Instagram, David Livingston on Getty (Modified by editor)

Sarah has been married twice and had children. The birth of the first of Sarah Jakes Roberts' children was deemed controversial because of the circumstances surrounding his birth. How many more kids does she have besides her eldest?

The ages of Sarah Jakes Roberts' children

Outlined below are details about Sarah Jakes Roberts' family dynamics. How many children does she have, and who are their fathers?

1. Malachi Xander

Full name: Malachi Xander Jakes

Malachi Xander Jakes Date of birth: 3rd October 2002

3rd October 2002 Age: 20 years (as of June 2023)

20 years (as of June 2023) Parent: Sarah Jakes

Sarah Jakes Occupation: Blogger (Moments in Mind with Malachi)

Malachi Xander's conception and birth rocked the Christian world since his mother had him when she was only 14. Malachi's grandfather, Bishop TD Jakes, was already a famous preacher, and Sarah was an unmarried teenager when she fell pregnant.

How old is Sarah Jakes' first child? Malachi is 20 years as of June 2023. He was born on 3rd October 2002 in the USA, although details about his biological father are not publicly available.

Malachi obtained his high school diploma at Canyon High School and transitioned to Colorado School of Acting for his Advanced Film Acting Course in 2017. He is a blogger, and his platform, Moments In Mind With Malachi, is an outlet for his thoughts. He is on social media and openly shares his mental health struggles.

Malachi took his maiden name; hence, details about his father remain a mystery. Photo: @themalachijakes on Instagram (modified by author)

2. Makenzie Henson

Full name: Makenzie Henson

Makenzie Henson Date of birth: 14th August 2009

14th August 2009 Age: 13 years (as of June 2023)

13 years (as of June 2023) Parents: Robert Henson and Sarah Jakes

Robert Henson and Sarah Jakes Occupation: Photographer and printmaker

Makenzie Henson is the second of Sarah Jakes' biological children. She is 13 years as of June 2023, and her father is Robert Henson. Henson is Sarah's ex-husband and former NFL linebacker. Sarah and Henson were married between 2008 and 2012.

At 13, Makenzie is a printmaker and photographer. She is fortunate to have support from loving families who encourage her to follow her passion for art.

3. Ella Roberts

Full name: Ella Roberts

Ella Roberts Date of birth: 10th February 2016

10th February 2016 Age: 7 years (as of June 2023)

7 years (as of June 2023) Parents: Sarah Jakes and Touré Roberts

Ella is Sarah's youngest biological child. She was born on 10th February 2016 to Touré, Sarah Jakes' husband of close to a decade, answering the question, is Sarah Jakes currently married?

Touré Roberts changed Sarah Jakes Roberts' story by being the father figure in their blended family. He is also a best-selling author and the brains behind publications such as:

Purpose Awakening

Wholeness

Balance

4. Ren Taylor Roberts

Full name: Ren Taylor Roberts

Ren Taylor Roberts Date of birth: 21st May 1996

21st May 1996 Age: 27 years (as of June 2023)

27 years (as of June 2023) Parents: Lori and Touré Roberts

Lori and Touré Roberts Occupation: Singer

Does Touré Roberts have kids? Taylor is his eldest child and daughter from his first marriage to Lori. Lori is an American author. Taylor was born on 21st May 1996 and is 27 years old as of June 2023. She is slowly carving a career as an American singer. She married Tyler Joseph Headlee on 4th May 2022.

Taylor has a close relationship with the preacher, motivational speaker and author. Photo: @itsreallyren on Instagram (modified by author)

5. Teya Hunter Roberts

Full name: Teya Hunter Roberts

Teya Hunter Roberts Date of birth: 11th February 1998

11th February 1998 Age: 25 years (as of June 2023)

25 years (as of June 2023) Parents: Lori and Touré Roberts

Lori and Touré Roberts Occupation: YouTuber and blogger

Teya Hunter, Touré's second biological child, was born on 11th February 1998. Besides being Sarah's second stepdaughter, she is known for being a blogger and her platform, Journey To Me, launched in 2018. Teya is also a content creator on YouTube.

Teya once disclosed she used to suffer from Glossophobia. Photo: @theteyahunter on Instagram (modified by author)

6. Isaiah Roberts

Full name: Isaiah Roberts

Isaiah Roberts Date of birth: 29th October 2002

29th October 2002 Age: 19 years (as of June 2023)

19 years (as of June 2023) Parents: Lori and Touré Roberts

Lori and Touré Roberts Occupation: Artist (Generation One)

Born on 29th October 2002, Isaiah is an artist and a member of Generation One. Generation One is a group of individuals who share informative and impactful testimonies.

In November 2021, Isaiah considered quitting music. Photo: _isaiah.roberts on Instagram (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

The answers to these questions let you into the motivational speaker's life and family dynamics.

Does Sarah Jakes Roberts have a child?

The daughter of Bishop TD Jakes has three biological children and three adopted children.

How many biological children does TD Jakes have?

Bishop TD Jakes, Sarah Jakes' father, is married to Serita Jakes, and they have five children, three sons and two daughters. They include Thomas Dexter Jakes Jr, Cora Coleman, Sarah, Jamar and Jermaine.

Is Sarah Jakes still married?

Sarah is married to Pastor Touré Roberts. They tied the knot on 23 November 2014.

How old is Sarah Jakes Roberts' husband?

Touré was born on 8th September 1972 in Oakland, California. He is 50 years of age as of June 2023. His wife was born on 17th July 1988 and is 34 years old. Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes' age difference is 18 years.

These details about Sarah Jakes Roberts' children take you through snippets of her motherhood journey. Her Instagram has 2.4 million followers as of 2 July 2023 and she is passionate about being a mother considering how much she posts about her kids on social media.

