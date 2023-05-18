Ronnie Spector's children: Get to know her 5 kids and their whereabouts

Ronnie Spector was an American singer who lived between 1946 and 12th January 2022. She founded the Ronettes, the girl group in 1957 alongside her sister, Estelle Bennette and Nedra Telly, her cousin. The group made headlines for hits such as Be My Baby, Walking in the Rain and Breakin' Up. Who are Ronnie Spector's children, and where are they?

Ronnie left the Ronettes to pursue a solo career. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

Three of Ronnie Spector's children were adopted, while the last two were biological. She and her adopted sons had their fair share of challenges during her marriage to her first husband. Upon her death, questions about her inheritance focused more on her sons. Did they benefit from her wealth?

Did Ronnie Spector have children?

In total, Ronnie had five children. Outlined below are details about Ronnie Spector's sons, their ages and where they are.

Gary Phillips and Louis Phillip

Date of birth: 12th May 1966

12th May 1966 Age: 57 years (as of May 2023)

Gary Phillips and Louis Phillip are Ronnie Spector's twins whom her ex-husband adopted unbeknownst to her. Information about their biological parents is not publicly available. As per sources, they were adopted in 1971, although according to records, they were born in May 1966.

Donté Phillip

Date of birth: 23rd March 1969

23rd March 1969 Age: 54 years (as of May 2023)

Donté Phillip is considered Ronnie Spector and Phil Spector's eldest child. According to records, Donté was born on 23rd March 1969 in the USA. As of May 2023, he is 54. He was presumably adopted the same year he was born.

Donté has no social media presence; hence, establishing what he is up to is impossible. Neither are there any public details about his profession or love life.

Spector's net worth is estimated at around $50 million, thanks to royalties from hits. Photo: Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Jason Charles

Year of birth: 1983

1983 Age: 40 years (as of 2023)

40 years (as of 2023) Father: Jonathan Greenfield

Jonathan Greenfield Mother: Ronnie Spector

Jason Charles is Ronnie Spector and Jonathan Greenfield's first biological child. Jonathan was the singer's second husband. Sources state Jason will be 40 years old in 2023, although details about his exact birthdate are not publicly available.

Jason went to Brookfield High School, a public school in Brookfield, Connecticut. He later joined Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury. Not much information is publicly available about his life.

Some sources state Jason started dating Jessica Soran in 2014, although there are no details to ascertain they are married.

Austin Drew

Year of birth: 1984

1984 Age: 39 years (as of 2023)

39 years (as of 2023) Father: Jonathan Greenfield

Jonathan Greenfield Mother: Ronnie Spector

Austin Drew Greenfield is Ronnie Spector's second biological child. He was reportedly born in 1984 and is 39 years as of 2023. Like his brother, he stays away from the public eye. According to sources, he is a Guilford Racquet & Swim Club tennis professional.

What happened to Phil Spector's adopted sons?

In 2009, Louis Phillip Spector, now in his fifties, made a shocking revelation about his adoptive father and award-winning producer, Phil Spector. He accused him of abuse in his proposal for The Gingerbread House on La Collina Drive: My Life Caged Behind Phil Spector's Wall of Sound.

The memoir, which highlights his past and his father's long-ago girlfriends, touched on his painful past. He mentions how at 13 years, he lost his innocence to a lady his father was seeing.

A few years later, Louis Phillip Spector and Gary Phillips accused Phil Sector, the legendary producer, of abusing them. Their brother, Donté alleged he would lock them up in their rooms "like caged animals to be let out for Dad's amusement".

Phil was convicted of shooting actress Lana Clarkson. Photo: Nick Ut - Pool

Source: Getty Images

Ronnie Spector's husband

After she was signed to his label, Ronnie and Phil started their affair in 1963. Earlier in the relationship, she was unaware that Phil was married.

Phil divorced his then-wife in 1965 and moved in with Ronnie in his Beverly Hills home. They later tied the knot in April 1968; hence, she acquired his surname and adopted the name Ronnie Spector. Phil adopted Donté in 1969 and, two years later, the twins as a Christmas present for his wife.

In her 1990 memoir, Ronnie opened up about her marriage to Phil and years of psychological torment. She mentioned how he sabotaged her career by forbidding her to perform. She alleged that Phil surrounded their home with barbed wire and guard dogs to prevent her from leaving. She escaped, and they divorced in 1972. In 1982, she married Jonathan Greenfield.

Ronnie Spector's cause of death

She died on 12th January 2022 at her home in Danbury. She had been diagnosed with cancer during her last year alive. Phil Spector died on 16th January 2021 at a hospital in French Camp, California, United States. His daughter, Nicole, confirmed that his cause of death was COVID-19 complications.

Ronnie Spector's net worth

She was worth $5 million at the time of her death. Phil Spector's children stood to inherit their father's wealth, approximated at $50 million.

These details about Ronnie Spector's children give glimpses of her romantic life and offspring. Unlike her celebrity status, her biological and adopted kids prefer living away from the limelight.

READ ALSO: Who is Elijah Judd, and what does he do for a living? Everything to know

Briefly.co.za unveiled unknown details about Elijah Judd and what he does for a living. He is famously known as an internet sensation, singer and musician from Nashville. The world also knows him as Wynonna Judd's elder son. Wynonna is a famous American singer.

Elijah followed in his father's footsteps and opted to pursue a music career. He was thrust into the entertainment scene at a tender age, and despite the fame his family enjoys, he has carved his name as an artist.

Source: Briefly News