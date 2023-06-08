Arlene Vrhel's biography and facts: Who is Joe Mantegna's wife?

Arlene Vrhel is an American celebrity spouse best known as Joe Mantegna's wife. Mantegna, a renowned actor and film producer, won an Emmy and Tony Awards. The couple's marriage has stood the test for over four decades to become admired by many. However, besides Vrhel's marriage to a celebrity, there are juicy details to uncover about her.

Arlene gives good meaning to the famous phrase, "Behind every successful man is a woman." Her unwavering support for her husband's musical career is unmatched. Vrhel's biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Arlene Vrhel's profile summary and bio

Full name Arlene Vrhel Nickname Arlene Gender Female Date of birth 20 August 1949 Age 74 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education J.Sterling Morton High School Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Joe Mantegna Children Mia Marie and Gina Christine Mantegna Famous for Being a celebrity wife Profession Restaurant owner Net worth $200,000

How old is Arlene Vrhel?

Arlene Vrhel (aged 74 as of 2023) was born on 20 August 1949 in New York, USA. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Arlene Vrhel's height

The celebrity wife stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Vrhel features brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

How did Arlene Vrhel and Joe Mantegna meet?

The couple met in high school and began dating in 1969. After dating for six years, they tied the knot on 3 December, 1975. However, the duo had exchanged informal vows at the top of the Eiffel Tower a few weeks before their wedding.

Arlene Vrhel's children

Arlene Vrhel and Joe Mantegna share two children. Mia, their eldest daughter, was born in 1987. Although she is autistic, Mia is a talented make-up artist. The duo later welcomed their second daughter, Gina, on 17 April 1990. She is a renowned actress who has appeared in the films, The Bees and the Birdhouse, Life After First Failure and Criminal Minds.

Arlene Vrhel's career

Joe Mantegna's wife owned a Chicago-themed restaurant in Burbank, California, named Taste Chicago. Unfortunately, it closed on 22 March 2019.

On the other hand, Joe debuted in 1969 and has appeared in numerous films. Some of his acting credits include:

Towing (1978)

(1978) Suspect (1987)

(1987) Alice (1990)

(1990) Airheads (1994)

(1994) Body and Soul (2000)

(2000) Naked Fear (2007)

(2007) Hoods (2010)

(2010) Compulsion (2013)

(2013) The Bronx Bull (2016)

(2016) Rolling Thunder (2020)

How much is Arlene Vrhel's net worth?

As of 2023, Arlene has an estimated net worth of $200,000. Her income was primarily from her former career as a restaurant owner. Conversely, her husband has amassed a $25 million fortune from his successful acting career.

Despite her husband's prominence, Arlene Vrhel prefers maintaining a lifestyle away from the limelight. However, she has always been by her husband's side, supporting the successful actor.

