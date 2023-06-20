Who is Heather Headley's husband? Brian Musso is a celebrity spouse famously known as Heather Headley's husband. Heather is a celebrated Trinidadian singer and actress. She hit the screens with her successful career, earning a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2000 for her performance as Aida.

Headley and Brian attend Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorate in New York City at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo)

Source: Getty Images

Besides being a celebrity spouse and the son of a former footballer, Brian Musso has a successful career and used to be a member of the New York Jets. He is currently working as an investment advisor and entrepreneur. Being Headley's husband puts him in the news most of the time, but there is more to his life.

Brian Musso's profiles and bio

Real name Brian Musso Date of birth September 11, 1975 Age 47 years (As of 2023) Birthplace United States Zodiac sign Virgo Height 5 Feet 8 Inches Weight 72 Kilogram Eye colour Light Grey Hair colour Dark Brown Nationality American Ethnicity White Profession Investment Advisor Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Heather Headley Parents Johnny Musso and Tanner Musso Siblings Scott, Brad, Zach, and Tyler Education Northwestern University Net worth $3 million

How old is Heather Headley's husband?

The celebrity spouse was born on September 11, 1975, in Alexandria, Louisiana, in the United States of America. Brian Musso's age is 47 years as of 2023.

Musso and Headley arrive at the BMG Post-Grammy Gala to celebrate the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Gotham Hall on February 23, 2003. (Photo by Mark Mainz)

Source: Getty Images

Brian Musso's parents

Musso was born to his parents Johnny Musso and Tanner Musso. His father was an American former football player, and he the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League for three seasons and in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.

Who are Brian Musso's siblings?

He has four siblings: three brothers named Brad, Zach, and Scott, and a sister named Tyler Musso Crawford. Details about their whereabouts have not been shared, although they share a close-knit bond.

Brian Musso's NFL career

Brian is a great soccer receiver from Hinsdale Central and Northwestern. In 1994, Brian began his college football career as safety for the University of Illinois. In 1998, he played in the National Football League (NFL) for the New York Giants, appearing in 38 games.

Froom 2002 to 2003, Musso played as safety for the Kansas City Chiefs, appearing in 25 games. He retired from professional football in 2004, having enjoyed a successful career in the NFL and earning recognition for his strong defensive skills and tenacity on the field.

After retiring from football, he took a career as an investment advisor. He works as an investment advisor for Promus Capital LLC alongside his brother Zach Musso.

Headley hit the screens with a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2000 for her performance as Aida. Photo: @Kreischer (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brian Musso's education

Brian attended Hinsdale Central in Hinsdale, Illinois, where he completed high school. He later enrolled at Northwestern University to pursue his bachelor's degree. It was at the university he met Heather, and they started dating.

What is Heather Headley's height?

Heather measures 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 72 kg. He has black hair and light grey eyes. Brian is a handsome man with a slender, fit, healthy body and a lovable personality.

Brian Musso's marriage

Brian and Heather met at Northwestern University as students. They dated for a while and tied the knot on September 6, 2003. They are blessed with three children and live in the suburbs of Chicago.

Brian Musso's spouse

Heather Headley is a Trinidadian-born singer, songwriter, record producer and actress. In 1989, she moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, in the United States at fifteen. She attended Northrop High School, where she was a member of their school choir, and she starred as Fanny Brice in the school's production of Funny Girl.

Actress Heather attends "The Color Purple" Curtain Call at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on May 10, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco)

Source: Getty Images

After graduating high school, Heather attended Northwestern University to study communications and musical theatre. She began her stage career in 1996 when she was cast as a member in the production of the musical Ragtime. Her breakthrough came the following year with the role of Nala in the Broadway musical The Lion King.

Heather Headley's music

Headley is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning R&B singer. Below are some of her songs:

1999: A Step Too Far

2002: He Is

2003: I Wish I Wasn't

2005: In My Mind

2006: Me Time

2006:Jesus Is Love

2008: Do You Hear What I Hear?

2012: A Little While

Heather Headley's films

Headley has stood out as one of the most sought-after actresses. Below are the films and television shows she has featured in:

1992: Fantasmic!

2001: Elmo's Magic Cookbook

2004: Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

2004: Breakin' All the Rules

2021: Respect

2017–2019: She's Gotta Have It

2018–2021: Chicago Med

2019: The Lion Guard

2020: Sweet Magnolias

Heather Headley performing on March 12, 2009. (Paul Drinkwater)

Source: Getty Images

How old is the singer Heather Headley?

Heather was born and raised on the Caribbean Island of Trinidad on October 5, 1974. She is 48 years as of 2023 and holds Trinidadian nationality.

Does Heather Headley have kids?

Musso and Headley are blessed with three children. John David Musso is their eldest son, born on December 1, 2009, followed by Jordan Chase Musso, born on August 18, 2014. Their only daughter was born in April 2019.

What is Brian Musso's net worth?

The celebrated spouse has a net worth estimated at $3 million. He has accumulated wealth from his career as an investment advisor and former football player. His wife, Heather Headley, has an estimated net worth of $5 million, derived from her successful career as a singer and actress.

Above is everything you need to know about Brian Musso, popularly known as Heather Headley's husband. He is remembered as a talented athlete who helped shape the history of professional football. He currently leads a successful career as an investment advisor.

